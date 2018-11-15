Jewish World Leaders Paid Respects to the Late Elie Wiesel at his Hometown on his 90th Birthday
Aaron G. Frenkel and Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, together with other Jewish world leaders, have visited the Romanian hometown of Elie Wiesel, Sighet.SIGHET, ROMANIA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vice President of the World Jewish Congress Aaron G. Frenkel, and Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar, together with some other prominent Jewish world leaders and rabbis, have visited the Romanian hometown of Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, Sighet, on the eve of his 90th birthday.
During the special occasion, taking place at the Holocaust survivor’s house, which is now serves as a museum for the Holocaust remembrance, Frenkel and Lazar took part in a unique interfaith dialogue, dealing with the burning issues of antisemitism, xenophobia and violence.
The event, initiated by March of the Living and Limmud FSU, took place just two months after the anti-Semitic graffiti were daubed on the walls of the Wiesel family home, with a goal of supporting the local community. It was held with the participation of members of the religious communities of Romania.
Frenkel, who serves also as Limmud FSU’s President, spoke to the participants at the dialogue: “Rabbi Lazar and I just came to Sighet from Jerusalem, which has many names. One of them is “Yeru-Shalem” – meaning in Hebrew “see for unity” - “seek for peace”. It’s no secret that the world today is complicated and faces many serious challenges. Therefore, we’re at a peace mission, and we should live by providing the example to everyone, from youngsters to adults, by our actions and behavior.”
Frenkel elaborated:”When on Yom Kippur the Prince of Monaco joining us to the ceremony, it’s a sign from him to everybody else to strive for peace and unity. When President Putin comes for Hanukkah candle lighting or meets with PM of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at the museum of Tolerance in Moscow, it’s a sign to everybody else how to behave. Each and every one of us has to be committed to show example for the others, and to create the tone of how we all should act and behave.”
Frenkel also told the participants about Elie Wiesel legacy:”I reside in Monaco, and Elie Wiesel visited us several times during the years. He was always searching for peace. He was warrior for justice, warrior for unity, and most of all - an example of a great human being. It’s our obligation to follow his footsteps in order to reach peace and good for everyone in this world.”
Rabbi Berel Lazar, who also spoke at the dialogue, told the audience about his connection to the place: “My great-grandfather held a very warm place in his heart for Sighet. He often told me that it was part of a rich nation – one especially rich in spirit. At the same time, the Holocaust is a part of its history and it is therefore important to remember well what happened here and to bear a message for the future – to do everything possible to stop the scourge of anti-Semitism. “
Lazar also added that “What is more important than the individual who daubed the graffiti on the wall of the Wiesel house, is learning who it was that taught him to hate. Hatred leads to murder, murder leads to ruin and in the end, everyone is the loser. Therefore, the most important lesson to be learnt is to strive for peace and amity and to preach understanding and love.”
