Burisma Group Fills Ukraine’s State Budget with UAH 3 billion

By the end of the year, the Group will pay over UAH 4 billion to the State Budget of Ukraine

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the first 9 months of 2018, the companies that belong to the International Energy Group Burisma have made tax payments totaling UAH 2.97 billion, proving once again that the Group deserves the recognition as one of the largest taxpayers and industry leaders in the country. By the end of the year, the Group will pay over UAH 4 billion to the State Budget of Ukraine, which will place it among Ukraine’s TOP 20 taxpayers.

“Contributing billions to the state budget makes an important part of our corporate social responsibility. By increasing tax payments, we strive to improve the everyday quality of life of our employees and their families, as well as local communities and Ukrainian society, in general. We are proud that our companies have repeatedly made the list of the largest taxpayers in the country and in the regions where we operate,” said the Advisor to the Board of Directors at Burisma Group Vadym Pozharskyi.

Following the results of the “National Business Rating” covering over 311,340 legal entities, several companies of the Group won in the “Gold Rating” nomination in the “gas industry” category. The winners include The First Ukrainian Oil & Gas Company, Nadragaz, PARI and KUB-GAZ.

The KUB-GAZ also made the list of the All-Ukrainian Ranking “Ukraine’s Responsible taxpayers in 2017” in the “Responsible taxpayer” category in the field of gas production” done by “The Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine” together with representatives from UKRINFORM and business associations. Earlier, two of the Group’s companies – Energy Service Company ESCO-PIVNICH and KUB-GAZ made the list of TOP-100 Ukrainian taxpayers done by the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine on July 1, 2018.

Let’s recall that in 2017 Burisma Group launched its Billion Strategy, which involves billions in capital investments, tax payments and gas production. The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine also recognized the Group’s President Nikolay Zlochevskyi among TOP 3 Ukrainian business owners to have paid most taxes in 2016-2017.

For more detailed information please contact our press-center: media@burisma.com

More Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFk5wgMl2k8