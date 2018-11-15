HMS Releases TimeControl Version 7.4.1 Including Numerous New Features

HMS Software, publishers of the TimeControl timesheet system have announced the release of TimeControl 7.4.1 which includes many new and enhanced features.

With every new evolution of TimeControl we reinvent the way companies manage their time.” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, publishers of TimeControl, the world’s most flexible timesheet system has announced the release of TimeControl version 7.4.1. This is a major update to the TimeControl series including enhancements for TimeControl, TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial and the free TimeControl Mobile App.

“This release represents a major leap forward in functionality,” said HMS Software President Chris Vandersluis, noting that the updated interface for the TimeControl Mobile app – available to Google Play for Android device users and on the Apple Store for iOS users – allows users to create, view, edit and approve timesheet data, as well as perform historical searches, right from their phones or tablets. “With every new evolution of TimeControl we reinvent the way companies manage their time,” Vandersluis said.

Additional new features found in TimeControl 7.4.1 – a multi-function system that includes support for Time and Attendance, Time and Billing, Project Tracking, Human Resource Tracking, and Research Tax Credit Tracking – include:

• A unique new method of displaying charge codes that takes TimeControl’s support for hierarchical charge codes to a whole new level. This new functionality allows charge displays to be created with multiple definitions and allows users unparalleled flexibility of how the charge codes are displayed. For organizations with thousands or hundreds of thousands of possible charges, this functionality will be greatly welcomed.

• Major changes in the Application Programming Interface (API) makes it easier to integrate the TimeControl timesheet with other mission critical corporate systems such as Finance, ERP and Project Management. This allows the timesheet process to be seamlessly integrated into broader financial and human resource management processes.

• The TimeControl Mobile Application has been vastly extended with new functionality for reviewing and approving timesheets as well as auditable editing of past timesheets for users with the proper permissions.

“With nearly half of the total global workforce expected to be comprised of mobile employees by 2022 we place a high priority on our free TimeControl Mobile Application and our in-the-cloud subscription timesheet service,” explains Vandersluis. “the TimeControl Mobile App has been hugely popular since its release. It is available at no additional cost and links to a user’s regular TimeControl account.”

TimeControl version 7.4.1 is available for clients with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the www.TimeControl.com website. TimeControl Online users will be upgraded automatically in the coming weeks. Additional information about this release is available at www.TimeControl.com/features/latest/.