American Outdoor Brands Corporation Joins Board of Regents of the American Knife & Tool Institute
Outdoor lifestyle products company joins other industry leaders on board of knife community’s premier advocacy organization
Murphy joined American Outdoor Brands in 2016 and is responsible for building American Outdoor Brands’ presence in markets related to rugged outdoor pursuits. He manages a large family of outdoor brands focused on hunting and shooting accessories, sporting knives and tools, survival products, and camping accessories. These brands include the knife lines of Old Timer, Schrade, Smith & Wesson, M&P, Uncle Henry, and Bubba Blade.
“We are very excited to have Brian join the AKTI team and value his participation as we work collectively to represent our industry and the entire knife community,” said AKTI President CJ Buck, CEO, Buck Knives. “Brian’s experience in the manufacturing and marketing of outdoor products will complement the expertise of other Board members.”
Brian Murphy joins Board members CJ Buck, CEO, Buck Knives, Les de Asis, CEO, Benchmade Knife Co., Kurt Ronacher, President, Boker USA, Rod Bremer, CEO, CRKT, Kalon Pilmanis, Vice President Product Development, Gerber, Kenneth Trbovich, Ontario Knife Company, Joe Mc Swiney, CEO, SOG Knives & Tools and John Sullivan, Director of Special Projects, W.R. Case & Sons, in directing the association’s initiatives and programs. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected source of knife legislation input and industry information.
Murphy said, “As a company, we are proud to shepherd several of the industry’s respected, legacy knife and tool brands, including: Schrade, Uncle Henry, Old Timer, Imperial, Smith & Wesson, M&P, and our most recent edition, Bubba Blade. As a result, I am especially proud to be our company’s representative and a supporter of AKTI, a group focused on helping build a secure future for knife and tool manufacturers, and the consumers who purchase them.”
For information about the American Knife & Tool Institute visit http://www.AKTI.org. For information about American Outdoor Brands Corporation visit http://www.aob.com.
