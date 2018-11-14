Infuse the Holidays with Doreen Sotelo-Celedon’s Essential Oils
Essential Oils are easy to insert into our everyday lives. From projects to baking, there are a host of different creations that Essential Oils can help bring to life. Having such a healthy, dynamic tool at your disposal is a wonderful way to make the everyday extraordinary.
Although, when it comes to holiday cheer, most want their friends and family to be enthralled with the magic of the season. As the facilitator of that magic, you need to have a few tricks up your sleeve. Thankfully, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon has figured out how to infuse her holidays with Essential Oils. Now, she is sharing her experiences.
Decorating
Decorations are one of the most treasured features of the holiday season. Families love to decorate, and it is with good reason. Decorating for holidays and having those reminders of love and happiness spread throughout the home boosts your mood and moral. Holiday décor often reminds us of happy times, shared with family and friends. Therefore, decorations are calming and pleasant. The sight of them reduces stress.
By infusing Essential Oils into the décor, this effect is intensified. Between rich, traditional holiday scents and creative DIY projects, Essential Oils offer an endless supply of inspiration. Make soap for the bathroom, Play Dough for the kids to enjoy, and candles to light the holiday path.
Baking
Baking is a favorite holiday past time. Even if a family does not bake at all the rest of the year. Chances are good that there is at least one dessert that the holidays would not be the same without. Fortunately, Essential Oils offer a healthy alternative to many otherwise undesirable ingredients.
However, this is not the sugar-free byproduct that slightly resembles an old-style holiday favorite. No. The infusion of Essential Oils into baking platters enriches the taste and offers a unique experience, without sacrificing tradition. The inclusion of Essential Oils will make your dishes a true holiday favorite.
Gifts
While gifts are not the main priority of the holidays, they do play a vital role in most family gatherings. After all, gift-giving is a way to show appreciation and love for those we care about. Infusing Essential Oils into the gifts is a great way to create something completely unique. Additionally, there are many DIY styles of gifts. Thus, it is possible to make a unique Essential Oils treasure for everyone on your list.
In summation, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon prides herself on figuring out alternative solutions to everyday occurrences. For much of these solutions, Essential Oils has become her go-to. When the holidays roll around, though, the assistance of Essential Oils is irrefutable. For more information or ideas on how to make your holidays shine with Essential Oils, visit Doreen Sotelo-Celedon’s website. From Doreen Sotelo-Celedon to you and your family; May your holidays be merry, bright, and creatively infused with Essential Oils.
