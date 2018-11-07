Doreen Sotelo-Celedon Explains the Core Uses of Essential Oils
Essential oils have many uses, but Doreen Sotelo-Celedon explains the core benefits of Essential Oils.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential oils are used to create wonderful things. From baking to candles, soaps, and everything in-between, essential oils have provided a cleaner solution for people seeking healthy alternatives. However, there are a host of core benefits of essential oils that go far beyond making DIY projects smell good. Essential oils are excellent for the body, mind, and soul.
Doreen Sotelo-Celedon is an independent wellness advocate that has studied the true power of essential oils. Through Doreen Sotelo-Celedon’s professional pursuit, she has determined the true essence of these oils. The core uses they provide warrant plenty of use from a multitude of different people.
1. Balancing Hormones
Hormones going haywire is a common reason for many stressful urges, feelings and even illnesses. When a person’s hormones are not balanced, the mental and physical torment it can cause can be disastrous. That is why it is extremely important for people to use essential oils to keep their hormones balanced. Common hormone balancing essential oils include Rosemary and Peppermint.
While both oils can be used to help many different aspects of health, having a proper hormone balance is vital. Hormones can cause situations in life to get blown out of proportion. Therefore, by keeping hormones in check, the person is also keeping their mental state balanced. That way, they can deal with personal situations in a calm, logical manner.
2. Stress Reducer
Everyone could stand to have a little less stress in their life. There are many essential oils that help relieve stress. Some of the most common stress-reducing essential oils are lavender, chamomile, and frankincense. These are calming oils that smell divine and thus, relax the person smelling them.
Plus, frankincense is also used to calm respiratory issues, helping the person to breathe better. This could also be a viable reason why it relieves stress. If the body can breathe better, it does not feel an urgency to get enough oxygen. Thus, muscles relax and the body calms, releasing stress.
3. Improve Function of the Brain
There is an essential oil that is tailormade for every situation. There are even essential oils such as eucalyptus and rosemary oils, which help improve brain function. While it cannot exactly raise an IQ, it will help increase blood flow to the brain, which while help alertness. The more blood-flow a person has to their brain, the easier it is for them to think and the easier it is for them to stay awake. Additionally, early research of rosemary oil suggests this oil can even combat the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease.
To close, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon is always looking for ways to help her clients find the best, natural solutions. Whether the concerns revolve around physical or mental afflictions, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon has found results with essential oils. These results backed by science. Essential oils are consumable, topical, and inhalable. People bake with them, clean with them, and use them in meditation. However, the core uses and results remain unchanged. Visit Doreen Sotelo-Celedon’s website for more information or to get some ideas for using your essential oils.
