Doreen Sotelo-Celedon Reveals Three Fun DIY Essential Oil Projects

Essential oils are diverse tools for DIY projects and Doreen Sotelo-Celedon explains how to get the most out of them.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Essential oils do wonders for your skin, mood, and overall essence. However, it is not always the most convenient to carry oils around. Instead, taking on a couple DIY projects can result in being surrounded by the essential oils you love. Plus, these projects are fun and easy. Doreen Sotelo-Celedon loves figuring out new ways to incorporate essential oils into her daily life. Today, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon shares three of the most useful, dynamic, and simplistic DIY essential oil projects.1. Lip BalmAutumn and winter are times where everything starts to dry up, chap, and crack. From crunching leaves to cracking lips, the fall and winter are riddled with dried annoyances. However, by using essential oils, in addition to a few other ingredients, it is possible to make DIY lip balm. This can be made for yourself, or for a gift, as it is customizable and simple.2. DeodorantCommercial deodorants can contain harsh chemicals that can cause a nasty allergic reaction. Some people find it extremely difficult to use typical commercial deodorant because of this. Thankfully, instead of having to scour the shelves for a deodorant that works, essential oils can help create your own. This customizable, healthy alternative can help you smell and feel great. Everything in this deodorant is natural, affordable, and easy to find. Plus, the process is quick. The longest part about creating the deodorant is waiting for coconut oil to solidify.Additionally, if you want another reason to love this DIY deodorant, it is great for the environment. Since all of the ingredients are natural, the environment also benefits from your creativity.3. Play DoughPlay Dough is a favorite pastime of many children. It is affordable and it helps shape the imaginations of the kids who play with it. For many, Play Dough is one of the first outlets for a child’s imagination. Therefore, it is common for parents to facilitate this creativity.However, traditional Play Dough is smelly and, while it is not dangerous, the uses can be limited. When making Play Dough out of essential oils, though, the experience becomes an opportunity to learn. By using essential oils, children learn about colors, scents, and their relation to the oils themselves. This not only helps their mental intelligence, it also improves their emotional intelligence. The reason is that the oils help them to associate a positive feeling to their creation.Plus, Play Dough that is made out of essential oils is therapeutic. The different scents and colors calm children, making playtime even more memorable. Over time, this will help them grasp the concept of using the oils for other purposes.In summation, Doreen Sotelo-Celedon has many other DIY projects available on her website. It is amazing how much can be made with your own two hands and a few simple ingredients. Whether the point is cleanliness, health, or playtime, the true beauty of essential oils is inherent in their many uses.