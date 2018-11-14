Titanium Real Estate Network Recently Won the Networking Leader Globe Award at the 3rd Annual World Harvest Gala

Networking Leader Globe Award is given to Rudy L. Kusuma as the Team Leader of the Company

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate company, Titanium Real Estate Network happily, shares the good news of the company recently winning the Network Leader Globe Award at the 3rd Annual World Harvest Gala Reporting & Fundraising Dinner Event. The event took places at the Courtyard Monrovia Hotel in Monrovia, California, Thursday, on November 8, 2018.

The Network Leader Globe Award is given to businesses dedicated to serving others and the community. Titanium Real Estate Network, which has been a partner of World Harvest in ending hunger, is honored to win this prestigious award. Their contribution and partnership with World Harvest through the years was what gave the real estate team the chance to receive the award.

According to Rudy L. Kusuma, the team’s mission and core values are aligned with the mission of World Harvest – to help people in need. World Harvest is committed to helping people with their programs always aimed to alleviate the causes and effects of poverty through a support to children’s education, disaster reliefs, and helping out in any way they can.

The Titanium Real Estate Network, particularly Rudy L. Kusuma’s team, has the same core values they follow – helping out their clients by assisting them during the real estate transaction. In addition, the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is dedicated to giving back to the community. With that, the company has been partnering with World Harvest for at least 7 years.

They have been helped and supported World Harvest’s missions in helping kids and families out of poverty. Their support to World Harvest’s mission also included sponsoring a child, building watershed, and medical clinics, and many others. At the recently passed World Harvest Gala, the charitable efforts of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team garnered recognition and earned them quite a prestigious award.

Rudy L. Kusuma feels highly honored to be awarded and recognized for his team’s efforts as the driving force for the achievement of their partnership with World Harvest, local businesses, and customers as well. The team was able to support World Harvest’s missions with each referral of a client who is looking to make a move.

By helping those clients find the ideal property to buy while also assisting home sellers to make a sale, Rudy feels the company has a noble purpose. With each referral as well, they can help children and families in need. For this reason, the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team continuous to create the best strategies to help home buyers and sellers, while also advocating assistance for the less fortunate.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a premier real estate company providing their expertise to help clients in buying or selling a home. Every team member serves and provides information on the real estate process, helping to ensure a smooth real estate transaction. The real estate company is also a partner of World Harvest Organization in ending poverty.

For more information, please visit www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com. For inquiries, please call 626-789-0159 or send an email to rudy@teamnuvision.net.

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322