VP for National Drug Screening Elected to the SAPAA National Board of Directors

Tom Fulmer, CPCT, CHBC

The SAPAA Board of Directors serve as stewards of the organization's mission statement and are responsible for articulating a suitable vision for the future.

With continued growth of the industry and the changes happening within other trade associations, there are many opportunities for SAPAA to grow as an organization and serve our members.” — Tom Fulmer

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During our recent Annual Conference, Board elections were held and the new Board and Officers were announced. Tom Fulmer, Vice President of Business Development and Training for National Drug Screening, Inc., was elected to the national board. The SAPAA Board of Directors serve as stewards of the organization's mission statement and are responsible for articulating a suitable vision for the future. "I am very honored to have been elected to the SAPAA Board. As a board we look forward to the coming year and serving our members in the industry." stated Tom Fulmer.

In addition to his role at NDS,Tom Fulmer currently serves on the South Brevard Society for Human Resource Management Board of Directors in the role of VP of Marketing and previous leadership experience includes the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and executive committee member; Tom also chaired the Small Business Development Council, served on the Marketing Committee, the Membership Committee, and the Better Business Council. He has served on other boards that include the Florida Mortgage Brokers Association, Yellow Umbrella, and Melbourne Police Foundation to name a few.

Tom added, "SAPAA is fortunate to have a great board that is dedicated to serving the membership and making a difference in our communities. Special thanks to Anne Kelly, the executive director, who has been instrumental in moving the organization forward."

About SAPAA

SAPAA is a non-profit trade association whose members represent alcohol and drug testing service agents, including third party administrators (TPAs), in-house administrators, medical review officers (MROs), DHHS Certified Laboratories, Substance Abuse Professionals (SAPs), manufacturers of testing devices, and collection sites/collectors. SAPAA is committed to providing members with up-to-date information concerning regulatory changes, state issues, industry trends, and member discounts on training courses and conferences.

About National Drug Screening, Inc.

We offer drug testing and results reporting by state of the art software. NDS also provides MRO services, drug testing software for TPAs, immediate drug test scheduling with eCCF, drug & alcohol training and policy development for employers. Our web based reporting by certified MROs reduces liability and provides for a fair and accurate drug test result. Our Drug Testing Software includes e-chain paperless drug tests (eCCF), web based reporting and electronic data management. All types of testing available including DNA Paternity, alcohol, urine, hair, oral fluid and more.Drug Free Workplace programs and DOT compliance programs are available for FMCSA, FAA, USCG, PHMSA, FTA and FRA. Including 24/7 coverage for post-accident.

