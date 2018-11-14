Coolfire Solutions Names David Corsaut as Chief Operating Officer

David Corsaut, COO Don Sharp, CEO

Industry veteran tapped to lead day-to-day operations at recently funded Coolfire Solutions.

I am excited to be part of the Coolfire Solutions team, as the Ronin Platform gives us the ability to create solutions for world-class companies and that opportunity doesn't present itself every day.” — David Corsaut

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coolfire Solutions, creator of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness delivery platform designed for actionable intelligence, today announced the appointment of David Corsaut as Chief Operating Officer. Corsaut brings more than 30 years of experience as a founder, senior executive, adviser and financier of global businesses to Coolfire Solutions.

Corsaut, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations and overall performance of Coolfire Solutions, previously held C-level operational and financial roles across a broad array of industries including software, real estate, manufacturing, global logistics, e-commerce, transportation and venture capital where he performed detailed analyses of clients' business models, leadership, corporate culture and financial performance.

"David's experience leading operations for complex industries, including software companies, and breadth of financial management expertise is an ideal fit for the future of our company," said Don Sharp, CEO, Coolfire Solutions. "He will play a pivotal role in creating a culture of operational excellence and helping us to drive accelerated scale in our business."

Establishing his career, Corsaut founded the financial advising company, Golden State Financial Group, where he specialized in M&A advisory for eight years and has since completed 100 successful acquisitions. Later, he served as COO of a global software services company where he raised more than $15 million in equity capital for its expansion, leading the acquisition team that acquired four companies and the integration of the acquired entities. Corsaut's distinguished list of clients includes General Electric Co., Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley and others.

"I am excited to be part of the Coolfire Solutions team, as the Ronin Platform gives us the ability to create solutions for world-class companies and that opportunity doesn't present itself every day," said Corsaut. "Coolfire is on the cusp of accomplishing significant things and it will be exciting to be part of those accomplishments."

With a Bachelor of Science in behavioral psychology plus a range of graduate work in economics, accounting, finance and management, and the extensive network built throughout his career, Corsaut brings a steadfast, strategic approach to Coolfire Solutions and its market opportunities.

About Coolfire Solutions

Coolfire Solutions is the creator of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness delivery platform, built to integrate data from any source and transform it into actionable intelligence. Ronin was originally developed for the U.S. Military but is now being widely adopted by industry leaders such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car to minimize system gaps and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.