Agenda Released for 2019’s Future Soldier Technology
SMi Reports: Senior Military confirmed to present at the 5th annual Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus DayLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conference organisers SMi Group have released a brochure for the upcoming, 5th annual Future Soldier Technology conference and exhibition, returning to London on 12th and 13th March with its Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on the 11th March 2019.
As the only meeting solely dedicated to enhancing soldier modernisation programmes, Future Soldier Technology 2019 will provide a unique opportunity to see how emerging technologies and materials are helping to overcome challenges for the warfighter and enhancing soldier programmes across the world.
Key Reasons to Attend Future Soldier Technology 2019:
• Host nation support, with opening keynote briefing from: Mr Nick Taylor CEng FIMechE MAPM RPP, Soldier Training and Special Programmes Team Leader, DE&S.
• An international speaker line up unrivalled within other events, that provide key updates from nations across the globe. With exclusive updates on soldier programmes from: UK, USA, Australia, France, Canada, Norway, Portugal, and more.
• A dedicated focus day, 11th March 2019 on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness (DSA) – exploring how new technologies within mobile deployable communications, ISTAR, battlespace management, Command & Control networks, and innovative immersive technologies are assisting the warfighter.
• Meet and network with 200+ attendees (service providers, and military and government end-users) during 3+ hours of networking and an industry hosted evening networking drinks reception. Countries that attended last year include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA.
5th Annual Future Soldier Technology
Focus day: 11 March 2019, London, UK
Conference: 12-13 March 2019, London, UK
