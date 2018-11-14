AutoLoop Wins 2018 Tampa Bay Tech Award for Best Workplace Culture
Besides producing industry-leading automotive software, the company has also created a unique workplace that recognizes and incorporates the value of playCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoLoop LLC, the leading provider of auto industry marketing, sales, and service solutions, announced today that the company has received the 2018 “Workplace Culture Program of the Year” award from Tampa Bay Tech, Florida’s largest technology council (previously known as the Tampa Bay Technology Forum).
Presented in Tampa Bay Tech’s annual ceremony on November 9, the award recognizes local area companies that have created exceptional environments in which to work. Whether it’s regularly sponsoring events that contribute to the community or providing enjoyable activities onsite, companies like AutoLoop use a unique blend of creative initiatives designed to inspire, motivate, and reward their employees.
“We believe our culture really sets us apart from other companies,” said Lisa Snyder, Senior Director of Human Resources at AutoLoop. “Our leadership places a huge value on creating a workplace that encourages having fun, as well as being productive. Not only does it let employees know they’re appreciated, it’s also how we develop the great relationships that, in turn, consistently produce outstanding results for our organization.”
Starting with its recently redesigned offices that offer state-of-the-art equipment and furniture, an open floor plan with massive windows, and a 360-degree view of the Gulf, AutoLoop constantly invests in new ways to make work enjoyable for everyone. Its team members, known as “Loopsters,” enjoy a variety of benefits both on- and offsite. In addition to full healthcare coverage, twice-weekly yoga classes, a personal massage therapist, and deep discounts on gym memberships, Loopsters always have premium coffee and complimentary healthy snacks on hand, plus offerings from various visiting food trucks each Wednesday. Every month, they celebrate staff birthdays and work anniversaries with a collection of cakes, goodies, and even a mariachi band. Competitions at the onsite foosball table are a common lunchtime activity, and seeing someone cruise around the office on a scooter isn’t unusual.
The company also hosts numerous social events throughout the year, such as trivia contests at the local watering holes. Chili cook-offs, a huge Thanksgiving feast, the summer bash at Clearwater Beach, movie outings, and Howl-O-Scream festivities at Busch Gardens are regular annual events as well. At Halloween, Loopsters compete in elaborate costume, dessert, and decorating contests. And the yearly Loop Holiday Extravaganza, featuring different themes and spectacular prizes, is legendary among employees.
On “Priday,” or Pride Friday, Loopsters choose a particular color to celebrate and everyone turns out for a company photo—set in a rainbow. Community blood drives and canned food drives, sponsorships of local baseball teams, and even relief funds for natural disasters like the recent hurricanes are also part of the AutoLoop culture. Nor is the fun limited to in-house activities for workers only. Employee families are encouraged to participate in every event as well.
Besides describing what makes their workplace more enjoyable, contenders for Tampa Bay Tech’s annual award also had to explain how their unique workplaces impact the programs or products they generate. For the approximately 415 Loopsters who design, build, illustrate, and sell the company’s best-in-class automotive software, the extraordinary perks create an invaluable team dynamic. In doing so, AutoLoop continually reinforces a culture where the success of each department is integral to the success of all the others.
“We all depend heavily on one another for specific deliverables to accomplish our goals,” said Snyder. “Getting together at a fun party or charity event really helps strengthen those relationships that have to work well day in and day out. And it allows us to better serve our clients—the dealers who depend on our software to make their businesses run more smoothly.”
It’s a mindset that has clearly paid off: AutoLoop has doubled its ranks in just a few years and continues to expand. By consistently investing in its workers, promoting a healthy work-life balance, and simply encouraging good old-fashioned fun, the company has earned not only the Tampa Bay Tech award, but also the dedication of its many Loopsters. Those interested in learning all the ways AutoLoop continually innovates to drive success can call 877-850-2010 or visit AutoLoop.com.
About AutoLoop:
Since 2005, AutoLoop has been helping automotive dealerships grow their businesses. It all began with the AutoLoop Sales and Service Suites, a set of seamlessly interconnected Sales, Service, and Engagement tools designed to give dealerships industry-leading features, intelligent analytics, and streamlined performance. Together, these elements enable dealers to boost sales, optimize service, market with precision, and – most importantly – drive revenue. AutoLoop products are built by dealers for dealers, and are constantly evolving to help over 2,100 clients elevate their automotive businesses every day. An Inc. 500 company with nearly 1 billion names in its database and over 2 billion individual communications initiated, AutoLoop is passionate about being America's premium customer retention partner for progressive dealerships.
