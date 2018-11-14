Shortlist Announced with Awards Ceremony to take place in London on 22 November 2018

Big Five Board Awards 2018

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa Petroleum Club is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Big Five Board Awards 2018.

The winners will be announced at the Big Five Board Awards ceremony on the 22 November in London at the Royal Institution which will be attended by senior oil & gas executives from Africa’s oil & gas sector.

Paul Eardley-Taylor, Head: Oil and Gas, Southern Africa, Standard Bank, Johannesburg is keynote speaker for the Big Five Board Awards, along with guest of honour, Lynda Chalker, Baroness Chalker of Wallasey, President of the Royal Geographical Society, Founder & President, Africa Matters, London. The event is supported by PGS, SPTEC Advisory, Preng & Associates & Progressive Technology Solutions and the Club Corporate Patron, Woodside Energy. See you in London for another great evening.

The 2018 Shortlist

Distinguished Individual Contribution to the African Industry – Elephant

• Cath Norman, CEO, FAR Limited

• Peter Elliot, CEO, NVentures

• Carlos Zacarias, INP, Mozambique

• Austin Avuru, CEO, Seplat Petroleum Development Company

Corporate Contribution to African Petroleum & Excellence – Lion

• ExxonMobil

• Kosmos Energy

• Total

• Noble Energy

Best Independent Player in Africa – Leopard

• Far Limited

• SCDM Energy, Côte d’Ivoire

• Assala Energy

• Impact Oil & Gas

Best Service & Supply Company – Buffalo

• Polarcus

• TGS

• MIDIS Energy Services Limited, Nigeria

• RPS

Best African National Oil Company – Rhino

• The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

• NAMCOR

• OMNIS

• SNH Cameroun

Africa’s Oil Legend Award – Special Category

• Samuel Dossou-Aworet Chairman, Petrolin

• Jasper Peijs, Exploration Vice President, BP

• Barry Morgan, Upstream

• Jean-Jaques Koum, SNH

Register here to attend or for more information on this prestigious event visit The Africa Petroleum Club website.



Terms and Conditions Apply Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved

Email: info@africa-petroleumclub.com

Tel: +44 20 7193 8224