Registration Closing Soon for the 17th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum
Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2018
SMi Reports: With just one week left until the 17th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, places are filling up fast and registration will soon close.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just 1 weeks’ time, doors will open to the 17th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on the 21st and 22nd November 2018.
The highly-anticipated two-day forum has firmly established itself as the industry-leading event for exploring new financing mechanisms and alternative markets for future sustainable investments in the Benelux region.
Expecting participation from internationally renowned organisations specialising in financing, infrastructure, investment, and renewable energy, this year’s event is set to be the biggest ever. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emerging markets and future international investment opportunities, particularly in the renewable energy sector.
Benelux Infrastructure Forum is the only conference tailored to the specific infrastructure financing issues the Benelux region faces, utilising in-depth presentations, interactive panel discussions, and real-life case studies to provide attendees with the latest updates on major regional projects, especially offshore wind, project financing methods, and infrastructure developments.
Latest Confirmed Attendees Include:
• 3i plc
• Allen & Overy
• ALTIUS Law Firm
• Arup
• Bayerische Landesbank
• Clifford Chance
• Deka Bank
• DEME
• DIF
• DLA Piper
• DNV GL
• European Investment Bank
• ING
• John Laing Investments Limited
• KBC Bank N.V
• Loyens & Loeff
• Lydian CVBA
• Melaleuca Inc.
• Mott MacDonald
• Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
• NWB Bank
• SMBC Europe Ltd
• Stibbe
• Vanbreda Risk & Benefits
• + many more
This year’s event will host an unrivalled gathering of expert speakers sharing their experience and expertise over the course of two days, including ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Marguerite, Nord/LB, Meewind, European Investment Bank, Offshore Wind Consultants, DIF, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Allen & Overy LLP, Simmons & Simmons.
Potential attendees are urged to book soon to avoid disappointment. The full conference agenda and speaker line-up are available on the event website, as is the latest brochure and registration form: http://www.beneluxconf.com/einpr
Benelux Infrastructure Forum
21st – 22nd November 2018
Apollo Hotel Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sponsored by Allen & Overy
