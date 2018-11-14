5th Annual Four Generations Leadership Awards
Becoming a Leader by Empowering Ourselves, and Others
Join LE for an evening of inspiration and comradery at its 5th annual Four Generations of Leaders in Clean Energy & Sustainable Solutions Awards and Holiday celebration. We will feature leaders from each of the four generations, e.g., World War II, Baby Boomer, Gen X, and Millennial who are boldly empowering themselves and others to create a better and greener world. Their diverse initiatives include broad-based vision, and empowering action at the local, state, and international levels ─ and span the fields of energy storage technology, environmental justice, energy education, and ecological and steady-state economics.
Our awardees are:
• Millennial Generation, Lindsey R. Shaw: Commercial Energy Program Manager, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection.
• Gen X Generation, Stephen Coughlin: President and Chief Executive Officer, Fluence, a joint venture between AES and Siemens.
• Baby Boomer Generation, Queen Zakia Shabazz: Coordinator of the Virginia Environmental Justice (EJ) Collaborative, a network of environmental organizations.
• World War II Generation, Dr. Herman Daly: Emeritus Professor at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy and former Senior Economist in the Environment Department at the World Bank.
Learn more about our remarkable honorees and how they can inspire us all.
When and Where:
Friday, November 30th, 6:00 – 9:00 pm, at the Crystal Gateway Condo Complex, 1300 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202.
There are numerous alarming lists of concerns impacting the critical life support systems of our planet. Many of these pertain to how we produce and consume energy. At the same time, there are great opportunities to harness our ingenuity and imagination to utilize innovative technology and policy solutions. Hear our remarkable honorees on how they are working to make a difference. Enjoy food and drink in a festive atmosphere ─ and spend the evening with other like-minded people who are passionate about these issues and are working for change at individual and collective levels.
Registration: https://leadersinenergy.org/2018-four-gen-awards-and-holiday-event-november-30/ Tickets are also available for early bird (through November 22, 2018) and student pricing. Buy two tickets and get the 2nd ticket half price.
