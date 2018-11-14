Affinitiv Now Participating in the General Motors Dealer Digital Solution Digital Advertising Program
Affinitiv is now participating in Enhanced Digital Advertising and in-Market RetailCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinitiv announced today it has completed all requirements to participate in the Digital Advertising Program under the GM Dealer Digital Solution.
This allows dealers the opportunity to leverage in-Market Retail (iMR) funds to reimburse themselves for the cost of their Digital Advertising services. Please refer to the iMR Dealer Program guidelines located at www.gmlam.com for further information.
Providers who are participating in the Digital Advertising Program provide advertising solutions that include:
• Improved efficiency, coordinated spend and strategy across all tiers of advertising
• Participation commitment for:
o Streamlined packages each offering full service solutions for sales and fixed ops
o A single, managed monthly fee with cap
o Performance accountability
o Day 1 Go-to-Market readiness
o Strategic and tactical advertising coordination with brands and LMAs
• Dashboard for visibility into performance
If you have any questions about the benefits of Digital Advertising Program, contact Affinitiv at 888-865-3166 or via email at GMSupport@affinitiv.com
About Affinitiv
Affinitiv is a leading marketing technology company serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealership groups, and individual dealers. Affinitiv’s Connectiv1 Platform is designed to provide a 360° view of customer, vehicle, dealership and marketing campaign effectiveness all in one place. It makes it easy for auto dealerships to leverage data and target customers with the right message at the right time on the right communication channel.
Affinitiv enables dealerships to produce, manage, measure and optimize omni-channel communications to drive brand loyalty and increase revenue. Affinitiv’s digital and analytic capabilities support a consistent customer experience through the entire ownership lifecycle. Affinitiv was formed in 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
