Infinite Beauty brings HydraFacial MD® Highlights to Montgomery Mall, Bethesda

Boutique beauty brand Infinite Beauty continues to ramp up investment in beauty technology as it brings HydraFacial MD® Highlights to Maryland.
Once again adding to its roster of high tech beauty solutions, Infinite Beauty has now brought the revolutionary HydraFacial MD® Highlights treatment to its Bethesda, Maryland-based location. Previously only available at two of the brand's New York spas, HydraFacial MD® Highlights is now on offer to clients at its Montgomery Mall, Bethesda site.
Well known for its tech-focused approach to beauty, the company's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar, says of its latest investment, "Through our ongoing commitment to technology and innovation, Infinite Beauty remains a forerunner in the world of high tech beauty treatments."
A non-invasive, pain-free, light-based therapy, HydraFacial MD® Highlights soothes and rejuvenates skin of any age, according to Infinite Beauty. "Utilizing waves of colored light scientifically developed to trigger collagen production, the procedure incorporates numerous distinct aspects and boasts many benefits," Inbar adds.
Other aspects of the HydraFacial MD® Highlights process include exfoliation of the skin, a peel, and mechanical lymphatic drainage. "The process then continues at home," Inbar notes, "with clients provided with a supply of serums, peptides, and brightening agents as part of a simple to follow, ongoing routine aimed at extending and amplifying the effects of the initial procedure."
Alongside more traditional treatments such as Infinite Beauty's exclusive gold facial, signature facial, and red carpet treatment, as well as microdermabrasion, vitamin C infusion, oxygen therapy, and more, HydraFacial MD® Highlights is in particularly high demand.
"The number of clients seeking the procedure is definitely on the rise," Infinite Beauty's vice president of operations points out of the brand's decision to install the high tech device in a further one of its spas. The award-winning process claims to increase skin hydration, reduce lines and wrinkles, and improve the appearance of hyperpigmentation or redness, while simultaneously tackling oily or congested skin, and assisting in the elimination of dark patches.
"Combining advanced medical technologies with traditional spa therapies, the process takes just thirty minutes to complete and promises immediate results," adds Inbar, wrapping up.
HydraFacial MD® Highlights is currently available at Infinite Beauty's Garden City, New York; White Plains, New York; and Bethesda, Maryland spa locations.
To learn more about Infinite Beauty, or about signing up for the brand's free VIP membership card, providing access to a range of exclusive benefits, special offers, and more, please visit http://www.infinitebeautyusa.com/.
