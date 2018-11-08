Infinite Beauty explores the importance of skin care
According to Infinite Beauty, it's time to stop taking skin care completely for granted.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A regular skin care routine is vital in protecting the skin from breakouts, exposure to damaging UVB and UVA rays, premature aging, and more. That's according to boutique U.S. beauty brand Infinite Beauty. By routinely setting aside time to really focus on skin care, the brand suggests that a younger, healthier, and more glowing complexion is only a few short steps away.
From simple cleansing to indulging in more luxurious professional facials, Infinite Beauty also points toward making sunscreen and serums a part of regular skin care. Not only does this help to maintain a youthful appearance, says the brand, but by actively looking after the skin, it's possible to help prevent against more serious skin complaints later in life, including skin cancer.
"Skin care novices needn't be worried as establishing a routine doesn't need to be complicated," suggests Eric Inbar, Infinite Beauty's vice president of operations. In fact, he says, an effective skin care routine can be as simple or as complicated as an individual wishes, depending on their goals, and how much time they wish to spend on their skin care efforts.
The brand starts by addressing cleansing. According to Infinite Beauty, individuals with different skin types should be aware of the best cleansing method for them personally in order to most effectively remove build up, bacteria, and dead skin cells, as well as numerous other environmental pollutants. "For dry skin, it's advisable to use liquid cleansers instead of soap, for example," explains Inbar. This, he says, is because not only are liquid cleansers often more gentle, but many also boast added moisturizing agents as part of their formulation - a fantastic benefit for those with dry skin.
Those with oily or combination skin, meanwhile, says Inbar, should look to find a cleanser suited as closely as possible to their own individual skin type. "Don't be afraid to ask a professional if you need advice choosing the most suitable product for you," he adds.
Next, says Infinite Beauty, is sunscreen. "Regular, routine application of sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 15 is absolutely essential when heading outdoors," explains Inbar. Advisable year-round, and not just in summer, sunscreen helps to prevent against a decrease in elasticity of the skin, causing premature aging. It can also prevent drying of the skin, particularly in cold, windy, but otherwise bright weather, and of course, is crucial in the fight against skin cancer.
A staple among Infinite Beauty's boutique spa services, regular or semi-regular professional facials are also advisable, according to the brand. "Not only is it a luxurious treat," suggests Inbar, "but facials also help in maintaining a beautiful complexion, tackling potential skin problems, and should, therefore, be considered part of any skin care routine wherever possible."
Lastly, the brand touches on serums. Serums, says Inbar, may include antioxidants and vitamins, or specialist ingredients such as retinol which supports skin health by soothing problem areas and firming or plumping where needed. "Different serums boast different benefits," he adds, wrapping up, "with a wide range available to purchase from Infinite Beauty, online or in-store, so choose the one that's right for you."
To learn more about Infinite Beauty, please visit https://infinitebeautyusa.com.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here