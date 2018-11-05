Infinite Beauty explains compound vitamin retinoids in skincare
An increasingly common ingredient in skincare products, Infinite Beauty explores the class of compound vitamins known as retinoidsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class of compound vitamins extracted from vitamin A, retinoids are now commonly used in today's skincare products. Effective retinoids, such as retinoic acid, are potent, and so only required in very small quantities, according to Infinite Beauty. Retinol, one of the lightest forms of retinoid, is the variety most likely to be seen in skincare products.
Retinoids, as a class, consist chiefly of retinoic acid, retinaldehyde, retinol, and retinyl palmitate. Those seen predominantly in skincare, such as retinol, are utilized as a powerful plumping agent, most often used on maturing skin. "Used on aging skin, retinoids are remarkably effective in a number of beauty-based applications," explains Eric Inbar, Infinite Beauty's vice president of operations.
Unlike tretinoin, also known as 'all-trans retinoic acid,' another form of retinoid, those used in mainstream beauty products—such as retinol—do not require a prescription. "Currently, tretinoin is available only where prescribed by a physician," adds Inbar. Further to their anti-aging and skin plumping properties, retinoids as a group are also highly effective in battling acne, a primary application of prescription-only tretinoin.
According to Inbar, introducing retinoid-based beauty products into a skincare regime is best done sooner rather than later, particularly where anti-aging is the aim. "Few people realize that skin loses, on average, around 1 percent of its collagen per year, starting in an individual's mid-twenties," explains Inbar. Incorporating retinoids into a skincare regime before reaching an age in the late-twenties is, as such, an appropriate time to do so, according to the Infinite Beauty vice president of operations.
The boutique beauty brand advises that those looking to utilize such products within their skincare regime should opt for an over-the-counter product which contains at least 0.1 percent retinol, but no more, to begin with. This amount may then be increased to 0.3 percent or 0.5 percent as the skin builds up a tolerance to retinoids.
Those with sensitive skin may encounter a reaction to retinoids, which is why it's important to start with a mild product. Side effects among those with sensitive skin can include irritation upon initial contact, stinging, and redness.
By building up a tolerance, slowly, to these products, however, it's possible—even for those with sensitive skin—to incorporate the class of compound vitamins into their beauty regime. For those with particularly sensitive skin types, or those suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea, eczema, or psoriasis, Infinite Beauty advises consulting with a dermatologist before using retinoid-based products to ensure suitability.
