Vanilla Urban Threads Opens Pop-Up Store “Cedar + Fig” in the Old Mill District

Shop at Vanilla Urban Thread's pop-up shop, Cedar + Fig beginning November 17th.

Popular Bend, Oregon clothing shop will open new concept for the holiday season to complement existing offerings

BEND, OR, USA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanilla Urban Threads, one of Bend's most innovative and stylish retail shops, will open a new pop-up store “Cedar + Fig” in its Old Mill District home for the season. Slated to open its doors at on November 17, Cedar + Fig showcases the creativity that has made Vanilla a staple in the Central Oregon clothing scene. The shop will carry a curated selection of gifts, affordable clothing, and shoes that are perfect for the winter season.

April Lawyer, owner of Vanilla, said, “Our shop strives to capture the woodsy feel of a crackling fire and the crisp mountain air of a winters day. It's one of the things that make this time of year so special in Central Oregon. It will be filled with cozy winter gifts and clothing for this year’s holiday shopping season. We are looking forward to welcoming all our regulars and visitors to the area to Cedar + Fig the day after Thanksgiving!”

The shop will feature a broad selection of lotions, perfumes, socks, hats, beanies, candles, scarves, jewelry and accessories. Cedar + Fig will highlight favorite brands such as Billabong, Z-supply, and MinkPink as well as handmade items from various local artists.

Cedar + Fig will be located at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive between Tumalo Art Co. and Gymboree. April Lawyer 541-617-6113

About the Old Mill District
One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas, and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com


