Vanilla Urban Threads Opens Pop-Up Store “Cedar + Fig” in the Old Mill District
Popular Bend, Oregon clothing shop will open new concept for the holiday season to complement existing offerings
April Lawyer, owner of Vanilla, said, “Our shop strives to capture the woodsy feel of a crackling fire and the crisp mountain air of a winters day. It's one of the things that make this time of year so special in Central Oregon. It will be filled with cozy winter gifts and clothing for this year’s holiday shopping season. We are looking forward to welcoming all our regulars and visitors to the area to Cedar + Fig the day after Thanksgiving!”
The shop will feature a broad selection of lotions, perfumes, socks, hats, beanies, candles, scarves, jewelry and accessories. Cedar + Fig will highlight favorite brands such as Billabong, Z-supply, and MinkPink as well as handmade items from various local artists.
Cedar + Fig will be located at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive between Tumalo Art Co. and Gymboree. April Lawyer 541-617-6113
About the Old Mill District
One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas, and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com
