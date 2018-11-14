Dr. C. Clair Claiborne of Claiborne Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

APEX, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We enter a room, we flip on a light switch and the light turns on, but how often do we ever stop to think about how electricity reaches our homes to deliver the voltage we need.

According to today’s guest, it all depends on transformers, and there’s more to them than meets the eye.

Dr. C. Clair Claiborne is the founder of Claiborne Consulting, where he draws on his expertise in the fields of material science and engineering to assist organizations that manufacture transformers.

“I consult with companies in terms of the materials that go into transformers. That includes the liquids and the metals and the ceramics and everything else.”

Transformers can be found all over. Larger transformers take power from the central generators and converts it to a power frequency that can be transmitted over the power lines to smaller transformers that take power from power lines and convert it from 220v to 120v to deliver it into your house.

All transformers are constructed much the same way, with a metal core wrapped with a wired coil and paper to insulate the coil. Transformers also require mineral oil

There are a number of companies that compete in this industry, including ABB, the largest worldwide company, and Siemens, a German company. Their customers are industrial companies, government agencies and, of course, utilities.

Dr. Claiborne spent 33 years with ABB before striking out on his own.

“It took quite a bit of courage to launch this consultancy, but I am hopeful for the future,” says Dr. Claiborne. “Instead of working for one organization, I can provide my expertise to a number of organizations in this industry.”

