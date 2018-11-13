Is Anti-Virus Software Able to Clean Up an Infected PC - a Long-Term-Test 2018
AV-Comparatives tested 10 different Anti-Virus Products if they are able to remove an infectionINNSBRUCK, TYROL, ÖSTERREICH, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malware remediation capabilities are one of many aspects to consider when choosing an antivirus solution. An antivirus scan is the first counteraction of most users when they notice their system is infected. Therefore, AV-C evaluated both completeness and convenience in the Malware Removal Test.
AV-COmparatives wants to point out the importance of good image and data backup tools to undo or recover from malware infections. We advise home users to enable Windows System Restore and regularly make backups of their system image and user data. Some vendors provide additional cleaning solutions on their websites.
The following products were tested from February to October 2018 concerning their malware remeditation capabilities. We always use up-to-date product versions - therefore no version numbers are given in the list below:
• Avast Free Antivirus
• AVIRA Antivirus Pro
• Bitdefender Internet Security
• BullGuard Internet Security
• Emsisoft Anti-Malware
• ESET Internet Security
• F-Secure SAFE
• Kaspersky Internet Security
• Tencent PC Manager
• VIPRE Advanced Security
Read More (Full Report)
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing to check whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognized.
The results can be used by editors / media / bloggers etc. for free. Please give as source https://www.av-comparatives.org
Mediacontact
AV-Comparatives
+43 720115542
email us here