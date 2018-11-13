Susan Schall PhD of SOS Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FRONT ROYAL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are always two solutions to a problem: the correct solution and the right solution; the correct solution is the one theory and analysis tells us we should implement; the right solution is the one you can implement with and through people.

Susan Schall is the founder and operations leader of SOS Consulting, where she works with manufacturing leaders to maximize their leadership potential, improve organization performance and deliver unique value to customers.

Susan holds a PhD in industrial engineering, the engineers who bring in the people part of the equation.

“I've always focused on the right solution, valuing and respecting the people for the gifts and the knowledge that they bring to the table. The people who are in the process and who are doing the work are the experts,” says Susan. “My natural tendency is to think systemically and organize things in ways that other people can grasp, then I train people so that they can take it and run with it.”

Susan has over 30 years of experience in industries ranging from chemical manufacturing to higher education, resulting in over $250 million in savings and new business. Prior to consulting, Susan held a variety of technical and leadership roles at RR Donnelley, GE Lighting, DuPont and Kodak.

“Throughout my career I've worked with the big guys, the large companies,” says Susan. “The big guys have the resources already. They're on the edge of technology. “Small manufacturers are very much overlooked by other consulting groups, academia, our government agencies, economic development, but it’s the small manufacturers that are really the lifeblood of American business.

“When I decided to go out on my own, I realized I hadn't really seen any small manufacturers show up at my training or professional development activities,” recalls Susan, “As I continued to work with them and assess their systems, it became clear that they just didn't understand what I call the essentials of organizational health. They've been so overlooked that nobody was working with them.”

Today Susan specializes in working with small and medium-sized manufacturers to make them more competitive today and tomorrow.

“In small companies, many people are wearing multiple hats, so they don't have a lot of time to look at the big picture,” says Susan. “The focus has been so short-term and focused only the numbers, on the financials, that we lose sight of the bigger picture.”

If there’s a disconnect within an organization, the root cause, says Susan, always comes back to leadership.

“You assume people at the top of the organizations like each other and work well together, but sometimes that's far from the truth,” says Susan. “How can they make good decisions if they can't even talk to one another? A healthy leadership team is all on the same page, they know where they’re going, where they need to go and are committed to making the changes that they needed to make.”

