New High School Constructed For Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig Community

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School Blessing

A modern new high school constructed by Modular Solutions, Ltd of Arizona

BENA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new high school for Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig is now open and serving the high school student population of Ojibwe students from Leech Lake Reservation. The new design-build high school constructed by Modular Solutions, Ltd replaces an old pole barn building that was utilized for 20 years while the tribe and community battled for funding.

The contractor Modular Solutions, Ltd from Phoenix was selected by the BIA/BIE to provide the new facility meeting the necessary criteria of extended life cycle, energy efficient design, alternative energy solutions, and safety features.

The 46,000 sq ft high school include a gymnasium that also serves as a community safety shelter, a full service commercial kitchen, geothermal heat, recycle content materials, natural cultural elements, and energy efficient design.

The grand opening and blessing filled the gymnasium with vibrant colors and sound. There were many dignitaries present, all who worked tirelessly over the years to see this high school project come to fruition.

What made this project different is that the high school was constructed "off-site" at a near by construction yard, and transported to site. According to Modular Solutions, Ltd company president Mr. Joe Hart "This type of off-site fabrication shaved months off the construction schedule". Mr. Hart stated "With a limited number of good weather days in this climate, the factory built sections were constructed in the good season, and then completed on the interior during the harsh Minnesota winter weather conditions".

The school staff and community will be able to enjoy this new facility for many generations to come.

For more information about this project contact Modular Solutions, Ltd

www.modularsolutionsltd.com

Time Lapse construction bug-o-nay-ge-shig high school