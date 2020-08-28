Modular Solutions, Ltd awarded Nationwide JOC construction contract with Purchasing Cooperative of America

Modular Solutions logo

JOC contract awarded to Modular Solutions, Ltd of Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA) located in Houston, TX has awarded a nationwide Job order construction contract (JOC) to Modular Solutions, Ltd out of Phoenix, AZ. Modular Solutions, Ltd has been in business since 1996, and has constructed over $60MM in federal government contracts.

Modular Solutions, Ltd is a multi-generational family owned business that provides architectural and construction services. Modular Solutions, ltd was awarded this JOC contract based on past performance, experience, qualifications, and a number of other required criteria.

This type of JOC construction contract can be utilized by local municipalities, state agencies, and federal agencies across the USA. For an agency to utilize the PCA contract, they fill out a free membership application, and start realizing time & money savings.

What is Job Order Contracting?

Job Order Contracting is a unique, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) procurement process that helps facility and infrastructure owners complete a large number of repair, maintenance, renovation and straightforward new construction projects with a single, competitively awarded contract. Unlike traditional bidding where each project is identified, designed and then put out to bid, Job Order Contracting establishes competitively-bid prices up front and eliminates the need to separately bid each project. It is an easy and expedited construction sourcing option to keep in your procurement toolbox.

How does Job Order Contracting Save Money?

According to a survey by Gordian, agencies saved an average of 24% savings in administrative fees alone by choosing JOC construction.

How does Job Order Contracting Save Time?

It takes months for an agency to assemble a design/bid/rebid traditional construction package. This also leaves the door open for bid protests or ambiguous bid results forcing the agency to negotiate or start the entire process over again. With a JOC contract agencies can ask Modular Solutions, Ltd to perform a series of projects or tasks and help develop a program wide approach to agency construction or maintenance needs.

Why choose JOC?

With an emphasis on partnering and team work between owners and contractors, JOC provides the methodology to execute a wide variety of indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, fixed-price, multiple simultaneous orders for renovation, rehabilitation and repair work for large facilities and infrastructures.

According to center for job order contracting excellence, JOC work can begin between 55-65% faster than traditional contracting methods. By being under contract and on-call, the traditional procurement time is decreased. The nature of JOC having rapid deployment and full transparency provides facilities with shorter project duration, accurate and accountable expenditure documentation, and quality work since each contractor is performance driven.

There is an incentive for successful performance, which is the opportunity to provide more work and additional task order.

For more information contact Modular Solutions, ltd - information@mod-sol.com