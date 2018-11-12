Sonic Boom Wellness partners with Healbright

The partnership with Healbright Provides Sonic Boom clients with seamless access to mental-wellness programs

BROOKLINE, MA, US, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healbright (http://healbright.com), a firm offering hundreds of videos led by mental health professionals on a variety of practical mental-health topics, today announced the launch of a partnership with Sonic Boom Wellness (https://sonicboomwellnes.com), a wellness-engagement vendor focusing on long-term behavior change by creating programs clients enjoy.

This partnership allows Healbright to integrate its cutting edge mental-wellness content with Sonic Boom’s proven track record of providing corporate wellness programs with high engagement. Healbright’s content seamlessly integrates into the Sonic Boom Platform to create a user experience that is fun and easy to use.

Moreover, the alliance provides a breadth of free mental-wellness content to all Sonic Boom clients and will offer an optional upgrade to clients desiring even more mental wellness, stress reduction, and mindfulness programs.

"We are excited to announce this partnership,” said Healbright President Bill Belanger. “Sonic Boom is the perfect partner for Healbright because of its commitment to the long-term wellbeing of their clients and ability to drive exceptionally high engagement rates of their programs."

“With such high demand for programs focused on stress, resilience, and emotional well-being, we’ve been evaluating partners who can complement our increasingly comprehensive program to meet the needs of our clients,” said Sonic Boom Wellness CEO Danna Korn. “Never ones to do things ‘like everyone else does’ Sonic Boom was looking for something different, more relatable and practical; we were thrilled to discover Healbright since, like Sonic Boom, Healbright is a trend-setter with content unlike anything we’ve seen with other vendors.”

Korn, noting that Sonic Boom is excited to offer Healbright’s proprietary content “that’s available seamlessly and at no additional cost to our members through our portal,” said Sonic Boom rarely partners with other vendors.

“But we know our clients will find tremendous value in the Healbright content, and we’re thrilled to bring this to market as an exclusive value-add for our client and their employees,” said Korn.

About Sonic Boom Wellness

Sonic Boom Wellness is the leading wellness-engagement vendor focused on driving long-term behavior change by creating programs people love and want to take part in. Sonic Boom’s comprehensive wellbeing platform fosters consistent, sustained engagement in daily health-habit improvement through social interactions, gamification, competition, cooperation, and praise/recognition – helping members improve their quality of life at work and beyond.



About Healbright

Healbright creates online mental wellness programs that provide the many benefits of therapy via home accessibility. Healbright’s expert mental health instructors educate users on methods to reduce stress, practice meditation, and become more effective in their relationships. Healbright offers its programs to both large and small organizations to make mental wellness accessible, affordable and stigma-free. For more information visit www.healbright.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.