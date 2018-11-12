NEW COLOR OPTIONS FOR SELECT SAFE-WAY DOORS

Mederia Door in Driftwood Regency Doors in Driftwood

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe-Way Door, an American company, announced today that it’s Regency and Ambient doors are now available in Driftwood in the Madera color palette.

“As more and more consumers look toward their home being an extension of their personality, manufacturers need to adapt with more offerings”, says VP of Sales, Billy Thompson. “And that is exactly what Safe-Way has been doing this year. Driftwood is the third new color we have introduced in 2018 as we continue to meet consumer desire to personalize and beautify the exterior of their homes.”

Safe-Way Door continuously strives to give people more options when choosing the look and style of their garage doors. To learn more about this Safe-Way Door product, visit our website at https://safewaydoor.com/driftwood/

Make A Statement with Safe-Way Garage Doors. Made in America.