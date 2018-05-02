Safe-Way Door Announces New Colors For Their Ambient and Regency Series Doors

We have observed grey increasingly in the color pallet in building design over the last few years, and as the need for a grey color option in garage doors has begun to surface, we responded.” — Sonny Nemitz

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe-Way Door, an American garage door company, announces its latest updates to two of it’s most innovative door lines. To stay ahead of consumer color demands, Safe-Way’s Ambient and Regency Series of garage doors are now available in grey.

“We have observed grey increasingly in the color pallet as a trend in building design over the last few years, and as the need for a grey color option in garage doors has begun to surface, we have responded.” Says Sonny Nemitz, General Manager of Safe-Way Door. “Our customers who choose greys in their exterior design palette now have an option to use their garage door as an integral part of the look.”

Safe-Way Door’s Ambient Series of doors is one of their newer door offerings, having been launched in the fall of 2016. The Ambient Series features the very high R-Value of 17.68 for superior thermal performance, optimal longevity and is a door that looks great in practically any residential or commercial application.

“A wide choice of traditional colors has been offered in the past for both doors, and in the last several months we have been launching the not-so-traditional, but in- demand colors of black and now grey” says Sales VP, Billy Thompson.

The Regency Series of Garage doors combine the strength of steel and the beauty of wood-like design. Sandwiched between steel skins is 2” of expanded polystyrene that gives an R-value of 10.25, the Regency is a very popular door model used across climate sectors in both the north and the southern regions.

www.safewaydoor.com/new-colors-for-select-safe-way-doors/

