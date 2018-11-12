Propagative Extensions is Headed to MJBizcon 2018
Propagative Extensions is looking to make a big splash at the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo taking place November 14th-16th, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The event is the largest cannabis industry conference in the world and is for professionals that drive the emerging technology, markets, and ideas of the industry.
Propagative Extensions is thrilled to be a part of it, and is seeking to spread awareness of their company, and how they can be of service to current businesses and investors.
The company helps customers take design ideas, facility construction processes and grow concepts and turn them into a reality.
Co-Owners Benton McKibben and Ryan B. Richardson have built the company from the ground up, partnering with Marijuana businesses all over the country to find the right solutions for their growing facility needs.
When asked about what Propagative Extensions provides for their clients, McKibben made it clear. "PE is your structures, equipment and installation partner for turn-key cannabis growing, covering both marijuana greenhouse and indoor grow environments," he said.
As a specialty contractor for cannabis services, PE provides structured plans of action using an integrated whole-system approach. They help businesses add to the core of their operations and expand their effective reach and impact as a cultivator.
For any marijuana company, there are lots of design options, equipment considerations, municipal ordinances, and many other factors that fall into a streamlined construction process whatever the system being built.
PE supports the vision of the company they are working with and partners with them every step of the way to fulfill and support their marijuana growing process.
As a team of experienced growers, landscape technicians, irrigation specialists, and industry consultants, PE understands what it takes to create a clean, efficient, and attractive space for plant propagation and product sales.
According to co-founder Ryan Richardson, one of the most challenging parts about starting a cultivation center for their clients is getting from concept to completion: From point A to point B.
And that’s where, according to Richardson, the company shines.
"For cannabis growers, we automate and integrate sophisticated irrigation systems with grow lighting, light deprivation, air filtration exchange, CO2 dosing, odor control, and heating and cooling for an optimal growing environment," Richardson said.
For companies with unique facility and operational needs, they require professional site consultation. The staff at PE guides with questions like, “how exactly will you fit a 7,200-gallon freshwater tank into your building? Or, how do you know that the utilities coming to your site can handle what you have specified for equipment?”
While these are just two examples of hundreds of situations that need to be addressed when setting up a facility, PE is there to troubleshoot.
With the complexity of the systems being built for industrial marijuana cultivation, there is always the potential for something to get missed, overlooked, or not done correctly. Propagative Extensions assists in finding solutions to various problems that exist within a company’s facility and context.
During the MJBiz conference, PE intends to share vital information about their services and meet industry leaders, as well as stay abreast on the market and the wide-ranging possibilities available.
