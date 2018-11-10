NEWLY EXPANDED, GREEN BRAIN SOLUTIONS OPENS UP SERVICES TO QUALIFIED NEW CLIENTS

Green Brain Solutions a cannabis consulting group focused on the financial services needs of industry operators, will be in Las Vegas for the annual MJBizCon

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED_STATES, November 10, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWLY EXPANDED, GREEN BRAIN SOLUTIONS OPENS UP SERVICES TO QUALIFIED NEW CLIENTSLas Vegas, Nevada - Green Brain Solutions, LLC (GBS), a cannabis consulting group focused on the financial needs of industry operators, will be traveling to Las Vegas next week, to attend the annual MJBizCon. With an expanded team, GBS is once again in the position to serve additional clients and is actively seeking meetings with entrepreneurs who face difficulties locating the money they need to get their business off the ground, or to take their existing one to the next level.Based out of Golden, Colorado, the GBS team is made up of cannabis industry veterans with extensive professional experience in the financial, legal, and marketing spaces. Drawing from their collective skill sets, Green Brain Solutions works step-by-step with clients to create the business plans, financial auditing, proper documentation, and effective presentation materials necessary to attract and secure private investments in their cannabis business.GBS will also help operators develop strategies for contacting, communicating with, and ultimately creating the best possible impression of their company for individual and institutional investors who are keen to get their piece of the rapidly growing cannabis industry.GBS has extensive experience and active clients in legal cannabis markets across the county. Their in-depth review of the unique challenges and opportunities in a given individual jurisdiction allow for personalized customer service and customized strategic planning. “We recognize that no cannabis business, deal, or path to success is the same. Just like our company motto states, these unique challenges require innovative solutions – many of which can only be developed through trial and error coupled with practical experience,” said Executive Vice President, Peter Fendel.About GBS:From operational management to executive advisement, GBS works tirelessly to secure the financial future of legal cannabis operations across the county. GBS also offers proprietary critical health and safety education for cannabis operators and staff, with course offerings including: how to establish and implement cannabis industry health and safety training, how to draft and implement effective policies and procedures, and how to protect employees from workplace hazards.Contact for Further Details:Peter A. Fendel, J.D.E.V.P. – Green Brain Solutions, LLCEmail: peter@greenbrainsoutions.comOffice 303-834-1160 Ext. 1020