Striker Pierce Brings Forensic Accountant/Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to the Team!

Cindy Vu - Forensic Accountant/CPA

Striker Pierce Investigations, LLC adds Forensic Accounting to their talent pool!

We are pleased to have a great talent like Ms. Vu to our team. We are always growing. We work to create better offerings for both our corporate partners and our clients.Cindy is a welcomed addition.” — Jonathan Dozier, COO

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striker Pierces is pleased to add Forensic Accounting to their talent pool! Ms. Cindy Vu has over 23 years of accounting experience and will bring great value to our company and team. Ms. Vu has a multitude of certifications to include: CPA, CVA, CFE, CFF, and CEPA. She is the Forensic Accounting Expert/CPA for Striker Pierce Investigations, LLC and the Managing Director with Vu Forensics & Advisory, LLC in Tysons, VA where she is responsible for complex forensic accounting, litigation and valuation engagements. Ms. Vu has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 1994 and has certifications as Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). Her fields of expertise include litigation, forensic accounting, business valuation, and taxation. She provides accounting and financial consulting services and expert testimony in a wide range of litigation matters, including marital dissolutions, shareholder disputes, fraud, embezzlement, intellectual property, and asset tracking. She also performs economic analysis for personal injury claims, wrongful termination, and wrongful death actions. Ms. Vu has assisted law firms, corporations, and government agencies in discovery, planning, and strategies before and during a trial with analyses, measurement of economic damages, examination of witnesses, a rebuttal of opposing experts/witnesses, and preparation of trial demonstratives. Ms. Vu earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from George Mason University and a master’s degree in forensic accounting from the University of Charleston.