Striker Pierce Brings Forensic Accountant/Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to the Team!

Cindy Vu - Forensic Accountant/CPA

Striker Pierce Investigations, LLC adds Forensic Accounting to their talent pool!

We are pleased to have a great talent like Ms. Vu to our team. We are always growing. We work to create better offerings for both our corporate partners and our clients.Cindy is a welcomed addition.”
— Jonathan Dozier, COO

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striker Pierces is pleased to add Forensic Accounting to their talent pool! Ms. Cindy Vu has over 23 years of accounting experience and will bring great value to our company and team. Ms. Vu has a multitude of certifications to include: CPA, CVA, CFE, CFF, and CEPA. She is the Forensic Accounting Expert/CPA for Striker Pierce Investigations, LLC and the Managing Director with Vu Forensics & Advisory, LLC in Tysons, VA where she is responsible for complex forensic accounting, litigation and valuation engagements. Ms. Vu has been a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 1994 and has certifications as Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). Her fields of expertise include litigation, forensic accounting, business valuation, and taxation. She provides accounting and financial consulting services and expert testimony in a wide range of litigation matters, including marital dissolutions, shareholder disputes, fraud, embezzlement, intellectual property, and asset tracking. She also performs economic analysis for personal injury claims, wrongful termination, and wrongful death actions. Ms. Vu has assisted law firms, corporations, and government agencies in discovery, planning, and strategies before and during a trial with analyses, measurement of economic damages, examination of witnesses, a rebuttal of opposing experts/witnesses, and preparation of trial demonstratives. Ms. Vu earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from George Mason University and a master’s degree in forensic accounting from the University of Charleston.

COMPANY HISTORY Striker Pierce Private Investigations was formed in 2009 in order to provide our customers with the highest quality investigations ranging from background checks on employees, nannies, home healthcare, and online dating interests to discreet surveillance, fraud investigations, and litigation support for legal defense law firms. Since 2009, Striker Pierce Private Investigations has performed a total of over 3000 cases and has become the top rated firm on several nationally recognized service provider sites, was named “Best New Company” of 2013 for Arlington VA, and has been selected as the official investigative service provider for two hospitals, dozens of law criminal defense and IP law firms, and numerous individuals and small to large business. Striker Pierce Private Investigations has clocked over 200,000 miles in case related travel and is the first choice among private investigations firm for a multitude of private and legal industry Clients. Whether you are an individual with a personal situation, a large corporation with competitor issues, or a legal team needing actionable trial and case support, Striker Pierce Private Investigations has the skill and the past performance to make any case a success.

