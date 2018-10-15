Striker Pierce Offers Client Financing

Striker Pierce Blispay Visa Credit Card Services

Striker Pierce Teams Up With Blispay and Offers Client Financing!

We are creating an additional value for our clients. Blispay provides us the platform to help those who are going through difficult times, find the financial means to get the services they need.” — Jonathan Dozier, COO

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striker Pierce has teamed up with Blispay to offer an additional value to their clients. After months of searching and negotiating. Striker Pierce has chosen Blispay to be their Merchant Partner. Bispay offers Striker Pierce clients, "No payments, No interest on all purchases over $199 if paid in full in 6 months +2% Cash Back."

Brian O'Shea, CEO of Striker Pierce, believes this to be a great move forward for the company and the client. He states, "having a strong Merchant Partner like Blispay to help clients who are having difficulty getting the resources they need is a Big Win for Everyone!"

Striker Pierce is working to become one of the largest investigative firms in the nation. Their 2018-2019 growth strategy, as outlined by their COO Jonathan Dozier, is movingly along well. He states, "Striker Pierce is becoming a household name in the investigative industry and we are always looking for ways to help our clients and improve our services to them. Teaming up with Blispay allows us to do just that."

Mr. Dozier also believes that these kind of client offerings are just the tip of the iceberg. Striker Pierce is also creating an online store to help clients purchase investigative gear, the company is in negotiations to have their own nationwide podcast and how-to-video series.

COMPANY HISTORY

Striker Pierce Private Investigations was formed in 2009 in order to provide our customers with the highest quality investigations ranging from background checks on employees, nannies, home healthcare, and online dating interests to discreet surveillance, fraud investigations, and litigation support for legal defense law firms. Since 2009, Striker Pierce Private Investigations has performed a total of over 3000 cases and has become the top rated firm on several nationally recognized service provider sites, was named “Best New Company” of 2013 for Arlington VA, and has been selected as the official investigative service provider for two hospitals, dozens of law criminal defense and IP law firms, and numerous individuals and small to large business. Striker Pierce Private Investigations has clocked over 200,000 miles in case related travel and is the first choice among private investigations firm for a multitude of private and legal industry Clients. Whether you are an individual with a personal situation, a large corporation with competitor issues, or a legal team needing actionable trial and case support, Striker Pierce Private Investigations has the skill and the past performance to make any case a success.