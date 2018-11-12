Help Fund Summer Camp to Love Life and We Party for Good Launches
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is on a mission to help fund summer camp; and will reward referrals with the world's best parties, travel, and experiences.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “What would it be like if everyone loved life...The Party Would Never End...Join Recruiting for Good to help Fund Summer Camp; and enjoy All-Inclusive Weekend Parties (World's Best Food and Wine Festivals; Aspen Classic, Cayman Islands Cookout, and Maui Film Festival), exclusive saving rewards with the World’s Best Travel Brands (Disney, Marriott, Virgin) and experiences you love most (Fine Dining, Fun Concerts & Yoga Too).”
Why We Help Fund Summer Camp
1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.
2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).
3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).
How to Participate in We Party for Good and Love Life
1. Refer an open position at a company hiring professional staff (Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, or Sales) to help Recruiting for Good.
2. Refer a family member or a friend who is looking for an awesome tech job (US Citizen, US resident, or EAD, living in the U.S. that has 3 years or more professional experience).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join us to help kids, love life, and party for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with World's Best Parties, Travel, and Experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause, mom club, and personal service "Helping Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
We Party for Good and Love Life. Sponsored by Recruiting for Good to inspire participation and Help Fund Summer Camp Scholarships. Make referrals to help fund camp; and enjoy exclusive rewards...you love most...to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com
