Konstantin Balakiryan: Mr. President, governors, senators and congressmen - forest fires must be stopped!
Professor K.Balakiryan proposes new revolutionary means for forest fire extinguishing.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's tragedy, which happened in California, unfortunately is not the first and not the last. But we are still not having modern firefighting equipment are not ready to protect the lives of our people, their homes and property.We must bring to the fight against wildfires the latest achievements of science and technology. Therefore, my colleagues and I set ourselves the task of creating a new and effective tool for extinguishing wildfires, which would reduce risk to firefighter’s lives and increase the efficiency of suppression. So, we have created the new explosive hydrogen capsule concept, which when introduced into a fiery inferno produces five beneficial fire suppression actions:
1. The explosive force itself blows out the flames. It is common knowledge that a mixture of hydrogen with oxygen produces tremendous explosive power. Experiments have repeatedly proven that an explosion pushes the flame off of the fuel, like blowing out a candle.
2. The blast wave breaks trees and foliage, putting them on the ground, greatly reducing possible fuel for re-ignition.
3. Tons of soil blown up into the air significantly reduces the contact of potential fuel material with oxygen in the air.
4. Returning to the ground, soil particles act as a blanket covering the smoldering remnants of flame.
5. Right after the explosive hydrogen reaction, what happens was described 250 years ago by renowned English scientist Henry Cavendish: "Hydrogen in a mixture with hot air reacts with the explosion and with the formation of water". This water, covering the burnt trees and ground. Now, firefighters can come to a site with much less risk of life to follow up and complete their work. The world press described the methods and means of such fire extinguishing as follows: “Mankind has never before possessed such a powerful means as the hydrogen capsules for combating this terribly destructive natural cataclysm.”
