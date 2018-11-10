Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Joins The Prestigious 3rd Annual World Harvest Gala Reporting And Fundraising Dinner

Networking Leader of The Year Globe is awarded to Rudy L. Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, one of the premier real estate companies in today’s modern era, had participated in the most anticipated 3rd Annual World Harvest Gala Reporting & Fundraising Dinner. The event was held at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Monrovia, California on Thursday, November 8, 2018, around 6 pm to 8 pm.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is proud to be a sponsor and partner of the World Harvest, which is a non-profit humanitarian organization that helps families and children all around the world.

The prestigious event discussed the Passport to the World with special song presentation performed by Anointed Crushers, a gospel music group hailing from Uganda and success stories from World Harvest recipient from Uganda.

Rudy L. Kusuma, the team leader of Titanium Real Estate Network, was awarded by the Networking Leader Globe. He was honored as the driving force behind the successful partnership who actively promotes World Harvest to local business as well as to his customers.

Titanium Real Estate Network has a mission of elevating the people’s lives and support humanitarian organizations like World Harvest for a worthy cause to help families and children who are in need. Rudy Kusuma believes that they can achieve their goal to raise $100,000 through clients’ referrals who are thinking in making a move. He also added that they would take a part of their incomes and channel it towards a very worthy purpose. With this, the referrals really help the children who are in need.

The company never stops to develop the best strategies to encourage potential home buyers and sellers as well as real estate agents for the success of their advocacy of helping the less fortunate people. They also guarantee their clients to provide the best services to reach or even exceed their standards and requirements.

Titanium Real Estate Network also aims to establish good relationships with their valued clients. They value their excellent reputation in the industry, so they are striving hard to offer the best out of their services for their aspiring customers.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is one of the most reputable real estate companies today. They already made thousands of happy customers with their consistent excellent quality real estate services. The company always uses the most holistic approach to offer the highest satisfaction and happiness that their customers deserve.

Aside from offering quality services, the company also wants to help other people by giving a part of their incomes for the needy.

For more details about Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team and their services, visit their official website at www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net . They can also be contacted through their phone number 626-789-0159.