Issued by RE/MAX TITANIUM

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Announces Their Mission for a Worthy Cause

Team NuVision is Awarded a Networking Leader Globe by the World Harvest Through Their Contribution Throughout the Years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, top-notch real estate selling and buying company, is proud to announce their mission – to Elevate People’s Lives. One of the ways to turn this goal into a reality is by giving back to the community. This allows them to give the underprivileged a hand and enable them to alleviate their present financial status.

With the years of success in the industry, they want to be a part of a worthy cause. However, doing it alone can be a complicated process. Thanks to their long-term partnership with others. They partner with two non-profit organizations with a common goal to help children and families who are in need. Without their holistic support, this charitable cause won’t be a success.

Titanium Real Estate Network really takes great pride to be an official sponsor of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and World Harvest. Before, they have been a part of many charitable events. For this year, they are on a mission to raise $100,000 to support their chosen charity. Fortunately, they are getting closer to their goal. The company’s mission is reflected by some of their central core values. These are striving for excellence, genuinely caring for one another, going the extra mile to serve the needy, and remaining humble and trustworthy for all. Despite the years of success, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team stays dedicated to giving back to the community. They have the commitment to elevate other people’s lives and give the underprivileged an opportunity to alleviate their present status.

Titanium Real Estate Network also encourages every potential home buyer, seller, and other real estate agents to be a part of this worthy cause. They can achieve their mission to raise $100,000 thru clients’ referrals. They earnestly ask other professionals to make a move. Though it’s a simple action for others, the company appreciates everyone’s efforts and time. For every referral, people can help the company provide financial assistance to indigent families throughout the country. Since the season of giving is more than a month away, refer Rudy L. Kusuma and the rest of his team to real estate buyers and sellers. Every referral can help the company raise a hundred thousand dollars for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and World Harvest. This is going to be the most significant Christmas gift for them.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Fast selling process? Reasonable real estate prices? Quick cash? Rudy L. Kusuma has a team of talented agents who are more than committed to make everyone happy.
They have a smooth and convenient real estate process for clients of different needs and unique expectations. Please feel free to contact them at 626-789-0159. Or online at http://www.TitaniumRealEstateNetwork.com. Be part of their growing list of happy clients and see why they are one of the top performing private companies in LA.

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322

###

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - RE/MAX TITANIUM
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team on a Mission to CHANGE THE WORLD

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management
Press Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - RE/MAX TITANIUM
+1 626-789-0159
Share This Story
Company Details
RE/MAX TITANIUM
8932 MISSION DRIVE, SUITE 102
ROSEMEAD
91770 , California
United States
6267890159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Announces Their Mission for a Worthy Cause
Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Join In The Annual Trunk or Treat Event in the City of Rosemead, California
Market Domination Business Planning and Strategy Meeting - “Real Disruption: The Big Ideas Disrupting Real Estate”
View All Stories From This Author