Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Announces Their Mission for a Worthy Cause

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, top-notch real estate selling and buying company, is proud to announce their mission – to Elevate People’s Lives. One of the ways to turn this goal into a reality is by giving back to the community. This allows them to give the underprivileged a hand and enable them to alleviate their present financial status.

With the years of success in the industry, they want to be a part of a worthy cause. However, doing it alone can be a complicated process. Thanks to their long-term partnership with others. They partner with two non-profit organizations with a common goal to help children and families who are in need. Without their holistic support, this charitable cause won’t be a success.

Titanium Real Estate Network really takes great pride to be an official sponsor of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and World Harvest. Before, they have been a part of many charitable events. For this year, they are on a mission to raise $100,000 to support their chosen charity. Fortunately, they are getting closer to their goal. The company’s mission is reflected by some of their central core values. These are striving for excellence, genuinely caring for one another, going the extra mile to serve the needy, and remaining humble and trustworthy for all. Despite the years of success, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team stays dedicated to giving back to the community. They have the commitment to elevate other people’s lives and give the underprivileged an opportunity to alleviate their present status.

Titanium Real Estate Network also encourages every potential home buyer, seller, and other real estate agents to be a part of this worthy cause. They can achieve their mission to raise $100,000 thru clients’ referrals. They earnestly ask other professionals to make a move. Though it’s a simple action for others, the company appreciates everyone’s efforts and time. For every referral, people can help the company provide financial assistance to indigent families throughout the country. Since the season of giving is more than a month away, refer Rudy L. Kusuma and the rest of his team to real estate buyers and sellers. Every referral can help the company raise a hundred thousand dollars for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and World Harvest. This is going to be the most significant Christmas gift for them.

