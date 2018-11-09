Image One USA Offers Military Veterans Seeking to Own a Business a Time-Tested, Low-Cost Opportunity
Image One franchise includes attractive discounts for veterans and a supportive team who have walked the same path
The franchise is actively recruiting military veterans interested in owning a rewarding, always-in-need business model. Several veterans are part of the Image One family, either as franchise owners or support team members.
“We are growing this brand nationally and need people who are passionate, dedicated and ready to be a part of our team,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “Military veterans inspire us and perform well in our system. We’re prepared to invest our resources into building the franchise with the right veteran owner-operators.”
--What military veterans receive when they join
Veterans joining the Image One franchise system choose the program that is right for them: They can either receive 20 percent off the franchise fee, $5,000 per month in guaranteed business for a year, or a no-interest loan to finance their franchise. Recently, Ash Gawande of Dallas took advantage of Image One’s military program to open his franchise. He is an Air Force military veteran who then spent years working in the business world in telecommunications and project management before launching his own business this year as an Image One franchisee.
After doing plenty of research across the franchise space, Gawande chose Image One.
“Image One stood out from all the rest — they treated me like family and guided me through every step of the discovery process,” Gawande said. “As I dug into their system and had conversations with them, I realized this was the perfect fit for me. It’s a smaller upfront investment that offers a quicker return on investment compared to other franchises.”
Maria Bogacki is another veteran franchise owner who runs an Image One business in Nashville. She feels comradery from her Image One family that fuels her every day.
“The entire Image One team has been so supportive,” Bogacki said. “I couldn’t imagine ever going somewhere else or doing something different with my life.”
And in the franchise’s home office, Image One relies on two longstanding team members who spent time serving the country: Ron DuBrock, Image One’s sales manager, and Jerry Jackson, the company’s marketing manager.
--Image One – On a National Growth Path
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando.
Image One provides the necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Image One’s goal is to help people become their own boss. With a starting investment among the lowest in the entire franchise industry, Image One owners can live out their business ownership dreams as an experienced group of commercial cleaning executives guide them every step of the way.
--Where to Begin
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from $15,000 to $50,000 depending on down payment, along with equipment purchased and other factors. And, as noted, veterans can choose a 20 percent discount off the franchise fee, no-interest financing or initial guaranteed business as an added benefit. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry compared to other service opportunities.
Opportunities are available in areas across the United States. Visit http://imageoneusa.com and fill out the franchise inquiry form or call 800-223-1985 for more information.
###
About Image One:
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has more than 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
Bob Spoerl
Image One USA
+1 773-453-2444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn