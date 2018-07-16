Military Veteran in Frisco Opens First Texas-Based Image One USA Commercial Cleaning Franchise

Local Air Force veteran gained two decades of experience in corporate America before following his entrepreneurial dream

I did a ton of research and spoke to a number of service-based franchises looking to expand in my market.” — Ash Gawande

FRISCO , TX, USA, July 16, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the fastest growing commercial cleaning franchises in the United States, Image One USA, continues its growth into new markets today with the launch of its north Dallas office in Frisco, Texas, owned and operated by franchise affiliate Ash Gawande.An Air Force military veteran, Gawande spent 20 years working in the business world in telecommunications and project management. He’s now ready to take what he learned serving the country and working in corporate America and apply it to Image One USA’s time-tested commercial cleaning franchise model.“I did a ton of research and spoke to a number of service-based franchises looking to expand in my market,” Gawande said. “But Image One stood out from all the rest — they treated me like family and guided me through every step of the discovery process. As I dug into their system and had conversations with them, I realized this was the perfect fit for me. It’s a smaller upfront investment that offers a quicker return on investment compared to other franchises.”Gawande is ushering in a new era for the Chicago-based cleaning franchise; this is the first Image One franchise to open in Texas. Gawande said he is excited to be servicing Dallas, a region with a booming economy in need of trusted professional commercial cleaning services.The Dallas-area franchise opening, part Image One’s franchise affiliate program, adds to some 100 franchise units in operation and comes on the heels of recent growth in other markets nationwide.“We’re so delighted to provide Ash an opportunity to pursue his business ownership dreams and create the life he wants for himself and his family,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “We’re confident in his ability to spread our business and mission to Frisco and surrounding communities — he is a tremendous addition to our budding franchise family.”Image One is grateful for the sacrifices military veterans make and provides special incentives for veterans who join their system. Veterans choose the program that is right for them: They can either receive 20 percent off the franchise fee, $5,000 per month in guaranteed business for a year, or a no-interest loan to finance their franchise.Regardless of background, Image One’s goal is to help people become their own boss. With a starting investment among the lowest in the entire franchise industry, Image One owners can live out their business ownership dreams as an experienced group of commercial cleaning executives guide them every step of the way.Opportunities are available in areas across the United States. Visit http://imageoneusa.com and fill out the franchise inquiry form or call 800-223-1985 for more information.About Image One’s franchiseImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com , Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has nearly 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com

Ash Gawande on why he chose Image One