1 iTunes Canada Electronic Artist Releases New Single And Lyric Video

Clayton Morgan has released his new single, "The Beat is Calling Me."

Dallas, TX EDM singer-songwriter Clayton Morgan has released "The Beat Is Calling Me." His last single reached #1 on the iTunes Canada Electronic chart.

The Beat Is Calling Me', successfully fuses a Duke Dumont, eighties house vibe with off kilter melodies reminiscent of Milky Chance.”
— Maddie McLeod, Skope Magazine

"Morgan appears to be on his way to soaring to new heights" - Markus Druery, Neufutur Magazine

Dallas, TX-based singer-songwriter and EDM artist, Clayton Morgan enjoyed his first chart-topping single in September 2018 when his remix track, "Taste For Love (Extreme's Deep House Mix)" raced to the top of the iTunes Canada Electronic chart. The track eclipsed those from Thom Yorke, Major Lazer, and FatBoy Slim. The single has also found a regular home on the Airplay Today radio airplay charts. The video for the original version has been a mainstay on the Film Festival circuit.

Now, Clayton Morgan is releasing his brand new single, "The Beat Is Calling Me." Written by Morgan and produced by Michael Williams with Platinum Keyz Productions, "The Beat" will be released by CMD Entertainment/Enotram Entertainment on Monday, November 12th. Two remixed versions will be released on December 14th.

Watch "The Beat Is Calling Me" lyric video at https://youtu.be/PfxjUpKn8r4.

Clayton Morgan is an Emerging Artist in the November 10th issue of Billboard Magazine.

ABOUT CLAYTON MORGAN: Based in Dallas, TX, Clayton Morgan released his critically acclaimed single, "Taste For Love" back in June. The son of Four Sonics member, Eddie Daniels, Morgan has proven to be one of the most original and talented new artists to come out of the area, this year. Music played a big role in Clayton Morgan's upbringing, both at home and at school. Clayton was regularly part of school musicals, choir groups and drama clubs. Outside of school, he always looked up to his father as his mentor and was also heavily influenced by a wide range of singers, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Whitney Houston, to name a few. All of these ingredients combined, have no doubt, been the main contributing factor toward Clayton's unique and authentic vocal style.

Clayton Morgan - "The Beat Is Calling Me" Lyric Video

