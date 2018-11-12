BPM Microsystems Introduces Self-Teaching Automated Programming System

The 4910 viewed from the inside of the machine 4910 Automated Programming System— First Self-Teaching APS Reggie Fields, Quality Manager and Colin Harper, 4910 Project Manager, discuss the progress on the 4910 APS

Rated at 1,708 Devices per Hour (DPH) on actual tray-tray jobs, the 4910 improves productivity by 43% compared to the prior model

WhisperTeach+ dramatically reduces the setup errors and gets jobs running rapidly, allowing our customers to produce more devices... The 4910 is the fastest universal APS on the market today.” — William White, founder and President of BPM Microsystems

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPM Microsystems, a leading global provider of device programming systems, announced today another advance to off-line programming— the 4910 . Rated at 1,708 Devices per Hour (DPH) on actual tray-tray jobs, the 4910 improves productivity by 43% compared to the prior model."The 4910 continues our legacy of ground-breaking innovation around the most important issues to our automotive, OEM and programming center customers—productivity and quality," says William White, founder and President of BPM Microsystems. "The 4910's self-teaching capability, WhisperTeach+, dramatically reduces the setup errors and gets jobs running rapidly, allowing our customers to produce more devices per shift consistent with the goal of having zero defects. The 4910 is the fastest universal APS on the market today."The 4910 is the first programmer with WhisperTeach+: a feature that automatically teaches X, Y, Z and Theta for each socket position. BPM won the NPI Software Award earlier this year for WhisperTeach™, which automatically teaches the critical Z-height to within 15 microns in less than 8 seconds. WhisperTeach+ further advances automated teaching capability by automatically teaching socket locations and starting the programming job. With 12 sites and up to 48 sockets, WhisperTeach+ can save as much as an hour per job."Our engineering team is intently focused on making our automated programming systems the most productive in the industry, not just in maximum DPH, but also in terms of ease-of-use, quality and system up-time,” says Colin Harper, Product Manager on the 4910. “With WhisperTeach+, we're fundamentally changing the way new jobs are created. By combining incredible accuracy and repeatability with our proprietary autonomous teach process, job setup has never been easier and changeover between jobs has never been faster,” says Harper.BPM will demonstrate the 4910 at Electronica on November 13 through 16 in Munich, Germany. They will also showcase their recently launched 3910 APS. BPM and their European partner Adaptsys can be found in Hall B5, Stand 138.To find out more, please visit BPM’s newly updated website, https://bpmmicro.com/programmers/automated-programmers/4910-2/ ##

The 4910: The First Self-Teaching Automated Programming System, from BPM Microsystems