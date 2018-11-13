WorkCast Becomes a HubSpot Connect Certified Partner
WorkCast, the leading SaaS webinar vendor, has announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Partner with a certified integration.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCast, the leading SaaS webinar vendor, has announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with Connect Partners to help grow their business through co-marketing and business development campaigns to increase shared customers. Connect Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and passed certification.
With this advanced integration, the WorkCast webinar solution fully utilizes HubSpot workflows and landing pages to create end to end webinar workflows directly in HubSpot, saving marketers time and improving brand experience and webinar quality.
The WorkCast integration solves the problems of brand continuity, experience and data management that have dogged most webinar platforms until now. HubSpot customers are now able to set up, run and manage frictionless webinars for their audiences within HubSpot, improving registration, attendance and engagement. All data and interactions are tracked within HubSpot providing valuable real time insight into prospect and customer webinar behavior for Sales, Marketing and Support staff.
“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “WorkCast’s offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited to have them on as part of the Connect Program.”
HubSpot’s Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements in addition to hitting set milestones for amount of installs and positive reviews from customers to receive the HubSpot stamp of approval.
“WorkCast is delighted to become a Certified Partner,” said Barney Brown, EVP and Co-founder of WorkCast. “As webinars continue to be an integral part of the inbound content mix, the WorkCast integration brings productivity, brand control and engagement to HubSpot customers. It is also showing increased registrations and attendees in this vital channel for clients who use it.”
Learn more about the integration here.
-ENDS-
About WorkCast
The WorkCast Corporation is a leading supplier of webinar, webcast and virtual trade show solutions and services, with over 300 enterprises using the platform to deliver their online events. Delivering online solutions for organisations across all industry sectors, WorkCast’s platform is used for enterprise-wide applications such as sales, marketing, corporate and internal communications. Our online events platform and world class support services offer the best features and functionalities available and ensure confidence, reliability and flexibility to our customers.
Learn more at www.workcast.com
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.
Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
Melissa Hugel
WorkCast
+44 844 870 4912
email us here