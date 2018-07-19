WorkCast Launches Webinar Experiences Built in HubSpot, and Becomes HubSpot Connect Partner
WorkCast uses HubSpot’s powerful templates and workflows to create a fully branded webinar and workflow directly in HubSpot.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle - July 19, 2018. WorkCast, the leading SaaS webinar vendor, has announced its integration as Connect Partner with HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. With this advanced integration, the WorkCast webinar solution fully utilizes HubSpot workflows and landing pages, saving marketers time but without compromising on brand experience or webinar quality. Attendees never leave the HubSpot experience, enhancing and simplifying the webinar experience for marketers and customers alike.
Until now, marketers would need to rely on exporting and importing data between their webinar platform and marketing automation tool, or on unreliable data integrations moving data between platforms. WorkCast’s solution removes these problems by keeping the data and event experience in HubSpot.
Marketers can now drive increased registrations, attendance and engagement to their webinars through:
Complete brand alignment for the webinar workflow through automated template creation
No plugins, downloads of Flash required for attendees or presenters
Data stored and managed directly in HubSpot with no data integrations required
Ability to create and host the live and on demand webinars directly in HubSpot pages to drive increased viewing
“WorkCast for HubSpot allows users to create entire webinar workflows directly in HubSpot with one click. Registration and confirmation pages, emails, and calendar files are automatically created in your HubSpot account in custom templates,” said Barney Brown, EVP at WorkCast. “Presenters broadcast live directly into a HubSpot page, so the inbound marketer can now spend less time on mundane webinar tasks and instead focus on high impact work to improve design and content of webinars - all without the need for developers.”
HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations, where Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements. “At HubSpot, we’re always looking for innovative companies to bring into the inbound ecosystem,” said Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “We’re excited to have WorkCast on as a Connect Partner and know they’ll bring meaningful value to our customers.”
Learn more about the integration at https://www.hubspot.com/integrations/workcast
Ends
About WorkCast
The WorkCast Corporation is a leading supplier of webinar, webcast and virtual trade show solutions and services, with over 300 enterprises using the WorkCast platform to deliver their online events. Delivering online solutions for organisations across all industry sectors, WorkCast’s platform is used for enterprise-wide applications such as sales, marketing, corporate and internal communications. Our online events platform and world class support services offer the best features and functionalities available and ensure confidence, reliability and flexibility to our customers. Learn more at http://www.workcast.com
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 44,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.
