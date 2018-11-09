2nd Race for Car Sponsored by Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced the second race of its sponsored Stewart-Haas Racing racecar, driven by Clint Bowyer, this Sunday, Nov. 11 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, Official Technology Solutions Provider of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), just announced the second race of its sponsored racecar, driven by Clint Bowyer, this Sunday, Nov. 11 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

The playoff race will determine which drivers advance to the Championship 4 round. Clint Bowyer is currently in seventh place and will need to win this race to advance to the final playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

Of the final eight drivers with a chance to fill the remaining positions in the Championship 4 round, a remarkable four are SHR drivers. The driver that wins the Phoenix race will automatically qualify.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We wish all four SHR drivers the best of luck. Everyone at ITsavvy is pulling for Clint to win on Sunday—primarily because he has become a friend of our company. Clint has an edge about him that we like; it fits who we are as a winning IT products and technology solutions provider that strategically pushes limits.”

ITsavvy has a multiyear partnership with SHR, sponsoring Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford Fusion. The car debuted Sept. 22 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. ITsavvy will also serve as an associate sponsor at additional races.

The car’s paint scheme features ITsavvy orange along with a computer circuit board; chosen to celebrate the computer technology used in building and managing winning NASCAR racecars and to express appreciation for information technology professionals. Bowyer and his pit crew have similarly themed-firesuits.

Since its debut in 2009 as a two-car NASCAR Cup Series team, SHR has grown to become a four-car NASCAR Cup Series team while also fielding additional teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In its 10-year history, SHR has won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and more than 50 races. It employs nearly 400 people, including an engineering staff of 50.

“SHR provides ITsavvy with the additional credibility we need to work with the nearly half of America’s Fortune 100 companies that invest in the NASCAR world,” Theriault said. “Everything we do is about ensuring that our clients pull ahead of the competition.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/2nd-race-for-car-sponsored-by-official-technology-solutions-provider-of-stewart-haas-racing-itsavvy/

