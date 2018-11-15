LMS Reporting Smarter with SmartWay and IntelliBoard: Announcing a Strong Partnership in the Middle East

IntelliBoard is now partnered with SmartWay in the Middle East to provide exceptional reporting and analytics for Moodle users.

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and Moodle Premium Integrator, via SmartWay, a certified Moodle Partner serving the Middle East and beyond, are excited to announce their partnership. Businesses, educational institutions and training companies utilizing the Moodle LMS have access via SmartWay to obtain real-time data with rich reporting tools.

Users of the Moodle LMS now have access to expanded reporting and analytics capabilities provided by IntelliBoard to inform their educational business decision-making. The launch of the IntelliBoard 5.0 platform in May, 2018, brought expanded reporting functionality, personalization, dashboard templates, conditional notifications and an AI assisted search function - now available to SmartWay clients. Expanded features allow LMS users to validate eLearning efforts through user-friendly, on-demand, real-time insight and improve workflows.

"SmartWay is a widely recognized supporter of the Moodle LMs, and is well-known throughout the world as having a strong client base with excellent knowledge and support," stated Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO of IntelliBoard. He continued, "we are thrilled to be working in partnership with them."

"IntelliBoard adds value to our services in eLearning analytics. It is important for any manager and/or admin in the LMS to understand the learning gap - where learning analytics provides the answers. Reporting and analytics are a growing priority for Moodle LMS users, and SmartWay found all the tools and reports we sought to provide our clients through IntelliBoard," stated Ismaeel Hazouri, CEO of SmartWay.

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

Contact Tonya Riney @ IntelliBoard: tonya@IntelliBoard.net, +1.866.89.REPORTS

About SmartWay Services

SmartWay is an authorized Moodle LMS partner that provides professional IT and e-learning services across the Middle East, delivering online educational environments, ranging from Global Enterprises, Government, and Education sector since 2001. As one of the first companies to provide Arabic support to open source LMS systems, SmartWay continues to grow with eight offices in the Middle East.

SmartWay is accredited by ISO 9001 international quality in providing E-learning solutions including Production of Digital Content and Education Management Systems and E-training, Student Information System, Documentation management system, Business process management and portal.