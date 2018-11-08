Evoke Neuroscience awarded People’s Choice Award at OCTANe’s Medical Technology Innovation Forum
Evoke Neuroscience recognized for its bold vision of eradicating dementiaNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evoke Neuroscience won the popular vote by attendees and took home the People’s Choice Award at OCTANe’s 13th Annual Medical Technology Innovation Forum. Recognized for its bold vision of eradicating dementia, Evoke Neuroscience was one of 8 companies selected out of 113 who applied to present via the OCTANe LaunchPad program.
Evoke presented its eVox® System, which aids physicians in the diagnosis of memory loss and other cognitive disorders, to a diverse audience of clinicians, investors, and healthcare industry professionals.
“To date, our eVox System has been used to measure the brain health of over 45,000 patients in primary care clinics and specialty practice settings in the United States.” said Marinela Gombosev, Chief Executive Officer at Evoke Neuroscience. “Our eVox platform helps physicians detect and diagnose memory loss sooner, which means more time for a successful intervention.”
Historically, most providers have relied on self-report questionnaires and effort-based computerized testing for determining a diagnosis. But to understand cognitive health, and more specifically memory, it is important to measure key biomarkers of the brain itself. The eVox® System delivers objective and stable biomarkers that may aid in the diagnosis of cognitive diseases such as dementia.
Primary and specialty care physicians can use eVox® to acquire these biomarkers, in-office, via a non-invasive procedure performed with minimal staff training and time. Doctors should use their professional judgment in determining when the eVox System is appropriate to aid in diagnosis.
About Medical Technology Innovation Forum:
OCTANe’s Medical Technology Innovation Forum (MTIF) is the largest conference in Southern California focused on high-growth medical technology innovation and investment. The collaboration of OCTANe, LaunchPadTM, and the Orange County/Inland Empire SBDC Network has enabled hundreds of life science technology, information technology, sports technology, and clean technology companies to get started and grow. Since 2008, LaunchPad SBDC companies have obtained $1.4 billion of investment capital infusion.
About Evoke Neuroscience:
Evoke Neuroscience (www.evokeneuroscience.com) was formed in 2009 with the mission to improve diagnosis and treatment of cognitive disorders with objective, clinically meaningful and easy-to-use products. Physicians use the eVox® System to acquire objective and stable biomarkers that may aid in the diagnosis of cognitive diseases such as dementia. Evoke was named one of the INC. 500/5000 fastest growing companies two years in a row.
