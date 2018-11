SCIENTOLOGY VOLUNTEER MINISTERS WORK TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT HURRICANE MICHAEL'S DEVASTATION

Scientology Volunteer Ministers joined the disaster response in Panama City Florida

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 10, 2018 Category 4 Hurricane Michael devastated Panama City with sustained winds of 155 mph (Category 5 is 156 mph) resulting in billions of dollars in damage and thousands left without homes. The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) activated their disaster response team and was on the ground a day later to help those affected. Today they are still there working with other volunteers from officials to members of various faiths to do something about what has happened to the city.“We are doing everything we can to help the victims of this catastrophe,” said Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida. With Panama City in total disarray, the VMs worked with many people to not only clean up debris but most importantly provide food, water, and hygiene supplies. The VMs also take it one step further. They deliver simple but effective counseling techniques developed by L. Ron Hubbard known as Assists.“Getting victims back into a state where they know that they will be ok and things will just start getting better from that point on is what these Assists are for,” said Ms. Goodsell.The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers, located in 126 different nations collaborate with over 1,000 organizations to distribute water, food and first aid in conjunction with medical teams on site. The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was conceived by L. Ron Hubbard who wrote in 1991, "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence."