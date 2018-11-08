Talroo Earns Spot on Austin American-Statesman’s List of 2018 Top Workplaces
HR technology company makes list for second consecutive yearAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting solutions leader Talroo has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by the Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“What we hear again and again at Talroo is how great our people are” says Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. “Our employees believe in helping employers find the right talent, promoting our positive company culture, and supporting our rapid revenue growth. We're truly thankful to have such an engaged workforce, and we're happy to provide amazing opportunities in return.”
Talroo offers competitive salaries, paid sick time, paid vacation, paid company holidays, 100% company-paid healthcare premiums, 401(k) retirement plans with 3% employer contribution, health saving accounts, free gym memberships, daily catered lunches, and more. In addition to perks, Talroo provides a unique culture of transparency and growth.
“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."
About Talroo
Talroo is a data-driven talent attraction solution designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.
About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.
