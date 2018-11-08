Danske Bank Whistleblower’s Attorney to Speak at London Money Laundering Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the OffshoreAlert Conference announced that the leading whistleblower and qui tam attorney in the United States, Stephen M. Kohn, will speak at next week’s conference in London held at Grange St. Paul's Hotel, November 12-13. Kohn will give his presentation on Tuesday, November 13 at 1:15 pm.

Kohn, who is the attorney for Danske Bank whistleblower Howard Wilkinson, will present a session, 'Lessons from the Danske Bank Case: Whistleblowing in Europe's Financial Institutions.

Kohn, is a highly experienced and successful whistleblower attorney. He won the largest ever individual whistleblower reward/qui tam payment for UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld ($104 million reward for Mr. Birkenfeld). He is the author of the first legal treatise on whistleblowing and is the world’s most published author on whistleblower protection. His most recent book is The New Whistleblower’s Handbook: A Step-by-Step Guide to Doing What’s Right and Protecting Yourself. In 1988 he helped found the National Whistleblower Center, where is currently serves, pro bono, as Executive Director.

The OffshoreAlert Conference is a Financial Intelligence & Investigations Event that brings together more than 250 clients, providers and investigators of high-end financial products and services from UK, Europe, USA, Canada and key offshore jurisdictions each year to network and discuss wealth creation, preservation, and recovery.

Stephen M. Kohn is a partner in the whistleblower law firm Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto who's primary litigation includes representing international whistleblowers under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, tax fraud whistleblowers, qui tam reward laws, the False Claims Act, SEC whistleblowers and IRS whistleblowers.