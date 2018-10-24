Danske Bank Whistleblower to Testify before the Danish and European Parliaments

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys for the Danske Bank whistleblower Howard Wilkinson announced that he will testify before both the Danish and European Parliaments. Wilkinson is the former British trader from Danske Bank’s Estonia office who uncovered a massive money-laundering scandal involving billions of dollars flowing out of Russia and other former Soviet states.

Top whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn, a founding partner at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto, LLP, who represents Wilkinson made the announcement. Kohn is also expected to testify.

In July 2018, Kohn, who serves pro bono as the executive director of the National Whistleblower Center, together with UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld, filed a formal response to the European Commission’s proposed Whistleblower Directive pointing out its serious deficiencies that undermine international anti-corruption treaties and place restrictions on the ability of private sector employees to directly report corruption to law enforcement officials.

“The Danske Bank money-laundering scandal is a perfect example of why the EU must get whistleblower protections right,” said Kohn. “Whistleblowers need effective laws that aid in the fight against corruption, tax evasion and bribery. The EU needs to incorporate the highly effective qui tam and reward laws that have been remarkably effective in combating fraud into its Whistleblower Directive.”

“The time has come for the European Union and its member states to stand behind the whistleblowers who are trying to stop corruption and money laundering. Lip service must end. Real action and strong laws are needed to ensure that every banker in Europe can safely report fraud and corruption to law enforcement, the respective Parliaments and the people,” Kohn added.

After Wilkinson’s identity was leaked to an Estonia newspaper last month, Kohn sent demands to law enforcement authorities in Estonia and Denmark take actions to protect Howard Wilkinson from whistleblower retaliation.

Wilkinson’s testimony before the European Parliament is scheduled for November 21st and the tentative date for the Danish Parliament is November 19th. His testimony before both Parliaments may be limited as he is bound by Danish Banking Secrecy laws. His attorney is awaiting word from Dankse Bank on whether they will allow him to fully testify by removing the restrictions.

About National Whistleblower Center

Founded in 1988, the National Whistleblower Center (NWC) is a U.S.-based non-profit, non-partisan legal advocacy organization that fights to strengthen whistleblower rights and protections in the U.S. and around the world. The NWC often works with anti-corruption activist and dedicated governments officials worldwide to help build effective anti-corruption programs as part of its global outreach to international whistleblowers. Through its International Anti-Corruption work, the NWC has conducted educational seminars and trainings with anti-corruption activist and government leaders from many countries including, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Poland, Israel, South Korea, Egypt, India, Japan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Yemen and more.

More information can be found at www.whistleblowers.org