Breaking Ground in Downtown Clearwater for 2018 Winter Wonderland
Steady as she goes - veteran volunteers donate their time and effort to installing the Clearwater Winter Wonderland set. Winter Wonderland, produced by the Clearwater Community Volunteers opens in downtown Clearwater on December 1st.
Joel Anderson, Deputy Executive Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers and construction overseer said, “It takes a lot of knowledge, drive and dedication to make everything happen for the construction of Winter Wonderland. You also have to be able to solve any situation that may come up, from a freak early winter storm to Santa Claus running late due to traffic.”
“Putting up Winter Wonderland is an intensive project that takes the better part of a month to complete.” said Clemence Chevrot, Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, which is located directly across from the Osceola Courtyard at Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue. “Over the next few weeks volunteers will donate their time to ensure that each milestone, such as the arrival of more than 100 Christmas trees, is on time to have Winter Wonderland ready by the first of December.”
Once opened, Winter Wonderland will be complete with Santa’s workshop, Mrs. Claus’ porch, a playground, an entertainment stage, petting zoo, giant slide and a food truck serving hot cocoa and snacks. Winter Wonderland is free, but guests are asked to provide donations of non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys for Pinellas County families in need. Donations collected at the petting zoo and other attractions are donated to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and Nourish to Flourish.
Sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers and The Church of Scientology, Winter Wonderland has made the holidays possible for over 100,000 Pinellas County children for over 25 years.
To find out how you can volunteer for Winter Wonderland or for information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped through various activities since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. CCV is inspired by Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard’s edict: “Love and Help Children.”
